NASA releases new images from the James Webb telescope

After the release of the first image of the deep Universe made by the James Webb telescope, NASA released this Tuesday (12) four more images generated from the largest (and most expensive) space observatory ever made.

One of the highlights is the Southern Ring Nebula, a cosmic cloud of space dust that surrounds a dead star.

In short, to understand how stars (like the Sun) formed, we need to be able to look billions of years into the past. And that’s what James Webb was created to do: function as a kind of time machine and reveal star formation in its early stages, when everything involved cosmic gas and dust.

Check out more details about James Webb’s first targets below:

Galaxy cluster SMACS 0723

The first image was revealed on Monday (11) by US President Joe Biden at a conference at the White House.

Despite the complicated name, SMACS 0723 is a “cluster” — a grouping of galaxies, with smaller ones around them.

This cluster is about 4.6 billion light-years away. This means that the telescope can see “the past”, allowing astronomers to discover features of the formation of the Universe.

Image: Disclosure/NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI

The displayed record is the most reliable infrared capture of space objects known to date. The “deep field”, as it was called by the agency, was captured by the NIR camera (near infrared, the range of the highest frequencies) after 12.5 hours of uninterrupted exposure.

According to NASA, the image contains a galaxy from 13.1 billion years ago.

southern ring nebula

It is a planetary nebula, which surrounds a dead star. It is 2,000 light-years from Earth.

Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, AND STScI

The darker star at the center of the image has been sending rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions. James Webb has revealed for the first time that this star is surrounded by dust.

Webb will allow astronomers to investigate much more detail about planetary nebulae like this one — clouds of gas and dust spewed out by dying stars.

Stephan’s Quintet

It is a group of five galaxies in the constellation of Pegasusabout 290 million light-years from Earth.

12.Jul.2022: Stephan’s Quintet: group of five galaxies located in the constellation of Pegasus, about 290 million light-years from Earth; image was captured by James Webb Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

This is the largest image ever taken of the group of galaxies, which has 150 million pixels. It shows millions of newly formed stars, as well as tails of gas and dust being pulled from various galaxies due to gravitational interactions.

Although called a “quintet”, only four of them are close together. The fifth, called NGC 7320 (far left in the photo), is much further away from the cluster — and closer to Earth. It’s “only” 40 million light years from here. For the others (NGC 7317, NGC 7318A, NGC 7318B and NGC 7319), the leg is a little longer — 290 million light years.

According to the agency, this image will allow the study of mergers and interactions between galaxies, which could explain the formation of planetary systems and other stars.

Carina Nebula

12.Jul.2022: Carina Nebula; one of the never-before-seen images taken by the James Webb telescope and released by NASA Image: NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI

It is one of the brightest nebulae (cloud of space dust where stars are formed) in the sky. In this nebula are stars several times the size of the Sun.

The image shows hundreds of never-before-seen stars. “We see some bubbles and jets of newly created stars. And we also have structures that we don’t even know about yet,” said Amber Straughn, an astrophysicist at NASA, during the image presentation.

The scenery, which looks like a chain of star-studded “mountains” and “valleys”, is actually the tip of a star-forming region, called NGC 3324. This is the first time that unseen records of areas where stars are born are captured by infrared.

WASP-96B (spectrum)

Spectrum of exoplanet WASP-96B will help astronomers understand exoplanet composition Image: NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI

James Webb recorded the spectrum of the exoplanet (planet outside the solar system) WASP-96B. As far as is known, it is composed of gas and is 1,150 light-years from Earth.

With the spectrum data, astronomers can get details of the light emitted at certain wavelengths. In practice, this will help reveal details of the gas giant’s chemical composition and formation.

For now, it is known that WASP-96B is a hot gas giant, and that the telescope was able to detect water vapor on the exoplanet.

The observation, which reveals the presence of specific gas molecules based on small decreases in the color-precise brightness of light, is the most detailed of its kind to date, demonstrating Webb’s unprecedented ability to analyze atmospheres hundreds of years ago. light away.

Hubble’s replacement

Developed decades ago and launched in December 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope is part of an effort by NASA, Esa (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency).

Despite being in space for just over six months, he first had to reach the Lagrange L2 point (1.5 million km from Earth) and go through a series of calibration operations before starting to make the first observations.

So far, the consortium of countries responsible for James Webb has only released calibration images, tests or “spoilers” of what’s to come, showing the level of definition of the telescope compared to other space observatories.

As is customary in space systems involving several space agencies, there is a mechanism of competition between astronomers linked to these agencies for the choice of observation points.

The James Webb is considered the best space observatory ever made, and is a kind of replacement for the Hubble telescope. It is hoped that with it it will be possible to solve mysteries of the origin of our solar system, observe distant worlds around other stars and verify the structures and origins of our Universe.