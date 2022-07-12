NASA today releases first collection of photos from the James Webb telescope

Image released by NASA on Monday is just the first of a collection that will be revealed on the 12th (Disclosure/NASA)

NASA: Live broadcast will take place at 11:30 am (Brasilia time);

Webb is able to see farther than other telescopes;

Only in the first image released we could see new galaxies.

The James Webb telescope, the largest and most powerful telescope launched into space, will have its first collection of photos released to the public this Tuesday (12) at 11:30 am (Brasilia time) by NASA. The revelation will be made via a live stream on NASA’s website and YouTube channel.

This Monday (11), NASA offered a preview of the images that will be shown on this day 12. The photo, taken over 12 hours, shows thousands of galaxies, some still unprecedented for scientists that could only be seen thanks to the Webb’s infrared vision. According to astronomers, this entire image is equivalent to a space in the sky equivalent to a grain of sand seen by a person with an outstretched arm.

The James Webb is capable of operating in infrared light, which allows it to see at a much greater distance than others thanks to the size of the waves in this spectrum. This means that it will be possible to observe the beginning of the Universe thanks to its lenses.

“Soon, researchers will begin to learn more about the masses, ages, histories and compositions of galaxies as Webb searches for the first galaxies in the universe,” NASA said in a statement.

To get these images, scientists had to launch the James Webb a distance never before imagined, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. For comparison, Hubble, one of the most famous telescopes in the world, was sent just 55 kilometers from the planet. To avoid any accidents, he was sent folded like an origami, having to unfold himself in space until he reached the size of a tennis court.