National Association of Referees will propose the stoppage of the Brazilian Championship

The backroom of arbitration has been boiling over the last few months. This Monday, the apex of the crisis: the publication of a statement that proposes the stoppage of the Brazilian Championship. Anaf (National Association of Soccer Referees), via a text signed by its president, Salmo Valentim, said that it will meet the referees to discuss the strike. in conversation with the THROW!the manager explained the reasons for the crisis.

The core of Anaf’s dissatisfaction is the cut in the transfer of money from sponsorships that stamp the referees’ uniforms. According to the entity, it was an action by the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, with whom Salmo Valentim claims to have been trying to contact for six months and has not been able to. The Association of Arbitrators still makes some accusations such as the “scrap” of Brazilian arbitration.

– We received BRL 30,000 a month, out of the BRL 10 million that CBF receives from sponsors who display their brands on referee shirts. This resource was used for the maintenance of the entity, which uses it for the benefit of the referees, applying injury insurance, for those who are injured, land transport, medical, legal assistance… a series of benefits that we will have to cut – reported Salmo Valentim, in an interview with THROW!.

– The transfer was stopped in March. Since then, the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, who did the same thing with the arbitrators’ union in Bahia when he was president of the FBF, no longer answered us – added the president of the entity to the report.

The statement signed by Salmo Valentim, which will be reproduced in full at the end of this report, was triggered by social networks and was later confirmed by the representative himself on his Twitter.

– I inform you that we will hold an assembly and propose to the referees that they STOP THE BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP. The reason: the president of the CBF cut the transfer that the category is entitled to from the millions that the entity receives from the sponsorships that are exposed on the arbitration uniforms – says the post by Salmo Valentim.

There is still no date for the referees’ meeting to be scheduled. However, this should happen soon, as the entities of each state are already aware of the meeting to discuss the strike.

– We will schedule the meeting in the next few days. I have already sent a statement to the state entities – said Salmo to the THROW!.

The report sought a position from the CBF on the case, but until the closing of the matter had not yet received a response. As soon as the Brazilian Football Confederation takes a position on the matter, we will include the full text here.

Check out the statement from the entity proposing the strike:

“ANAF will propose to the referees the STOP OF THE BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP!

Since taking office as president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues has done the category a disservice. He cut the sponsorship that the referees received from the exposure of brands on their uniforms and seeks at all times to weaken their class entity, as he did when he was president of the Bahia Football Federation, with the local union.

Faced with this scenario, there is no other alternative: as an elected representative of the category, I will meet with some referees from FIFA, and also from the CBF, in addition to being with union presidents throughout the country that work in our segment and we will propose a GENERAL STRIKE so that the president of the CBF comes to understand that respect is an essential condition for the referee to be able to carry out his work with nobility on the field of play!

We’ve been trying to get in touch for six months, but he runs away! He treats people with indifference and indifference. He doesn’t have the attitude to be in the position he holds. And now he will see the strength that Brazilian arbitration has. He became president of the CBF by entering through the back door, creating political disaffection and promising things he failed to deliver. Therefore, even private security guards had to be hired, something that throughout history I do not remember having happened to a president of the CBF.

Meanwhile, Brazilian arbitration remains scrapped, without effective investments that can bring it to the level it deserves. Therefore, I will strive so that we can, together, SHUT DOWN THE BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP in protest to the president who wants to end the category in Brazil.

If you can publicize it, I’d appreciate it!

Psalm Valentine

President of ANAF”