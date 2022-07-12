Navy opens competitions with 42 vacancies for complementary staff and health professionals | large northern river

The Brazilian Navy has opened competitions with 42 higher education vacancies for complementary staff and health professionals. Applications must be made online by the 24th of July. This year’s registration fee is R$140.00.

In the complementary staff, 9 vacancies are offered, distributed in the areas of concentration in Electronics, Machines, Weapon Systems, Physical Education, and in the qualifications of Administration, Accounting Sciences and Economics.

As for the Navy Health Corps, in the medical staff, 25 vacancies are being made available in the areas of Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Pediatrics, Emergency Medicine, General Surgery and Anesthesiology.

In the Health Support Framework there are four vacancies, distributed in the professions of Nursing, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy and Nutrition.

Four vacancies will also be available for the Dental Surgeon Board, distributed in the specialties of Dentistry, Pediatric Dentistry, Oral Pathology and Stomatology, and Periodontics.