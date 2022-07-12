New 2023 Honda CR-V is presented in the USA

The New 2023 Honda CR-V hits the larger and more sophisticated North American market, featuring a beefier look, inspired by the Passport and Ridgeline.

Bigger, it arrives with 4,693 m in length and 2,700 m of wheelbase, having even greater width and height, expanding the internal space and the luggage compartment.

With a body that is 15% more rigid, the New CR-V offers EX, EX-L, Sport and Sport Touring versions, as well as 18-inch or 19-inch wheel options.

With full LED optics, the New CR-V has a more sophisticated interior, based on the Civic 11 and with more space for five passengers.

The cluster has a 7-inch display and the multimedia has a 9-inch screen, with Android Auto and CarPlay, both wireless.

Naturally having LaneWatch, it brings Honda Sensing package with adaptive cruise control, lane assistant and lane departure, among others.

It also has 15W wireless smartphone charging, as well as a Bose sound system with 12 speakers.

In terms of mechanics, the 1.5 Turbo engine continues with 192 horsepower and 24.8 kgfm, in addition to CVT, in the EX and EX-L versions, while Sport and Sport Touring have the 2.0 Hybrid with 206 combined horsepower, this having two engines and common torque. of 34 kgfm.

Mike Kistemaker, Assistant Vice President of Honda Sales at American Honda, says, “As America’s best-selling SUV for the past 25 years, the Honda CR-V has played a critical role in our past, but what is significant about the The new CR-V is the important role it will play in our future – with the CR-V hybrid accounting for around 50 percent of sales.”

Kistemaker concludes: “Sleeker, more robust, more technological and more fun to drive, this 6th generation CR-V will be best-in-class in a large segment where it really matters.”

The New CR-V should be sold in Brazil, however, it will only arrive in 2023.