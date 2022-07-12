New Alt.bank card has dynamic limit: See how it works

Fintech alt.bank launches credit card with dynamic limit and other benefits, see its features

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

fintech alt.bankwhich entered the financial market offering a digital account and free prepaid debit card, is starting to release its first credit cards to its customers.

The company reported that more than 200,000 people are on the waiting list for the card, and approximately 1,500 people enter this list every day.

Premium customers, the first to register in the queue, are already getting their first cards.

Alt.bank credit card benefits

Customers will be able to dynamically adjust their card limit, in addition to the card having a flexible limit, which can reach up to R$20,000.

In addition to the dynamic limit, those who have an alt.bank credit card will be free of fees, that is, they will not pay for annuity or card maintenance.

Those who have a balance in their digital account can choose to use the amount to extend their credit limits.

Fintech customers will earn 2% cashback on all their purchases within the first 30 days after opening the account. The yield is 100% of the CDI.

About alt.bank

Alt.bank is part of a British group called DigiCash Technology Venture, the fintech has been in Brazil for two years and operates through the Central Bank’s Laboratory of Financial and Technological Innovations (Lift).

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on the networks

In addition to free cards, there is an intention to democratize access to credit and other financial services. Brad Liebmann, founder of the company, said in an interview with EXAME, in October of last year, that his objective was to build a company not only financially successful, but with a social purpose.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: alt.bank website