New Russian Ground Offensive in Ukraine Could Happen Anytime

Ukrainian government says it prepares for further actions by the Russian army

247 – Ukraine expects a new attack from Russian ground forces. Ukraine’s general staff said on Tuesday that recent bombings in various regions of the country were preparations for an intensification of hostilities, as Russia tries to seize Donetsk province and control the entire industrial center of Donbass, reports the report. Reuters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had carried out 34 air strikes since Saturday. Moscow continues to deny that these attacks target the civilian population.

The main objective of the Russian military operation in Ukraine is the takeover of the Donbass region, where its two provinces, Donetsk and Lugansk, are already under partial control of both the Russian army and local nationalists who since 2014 have proclaimed two autonomous republics.

The Russian government intends to hand control of Donbass over to these nationalists and on Monday relaxed the rules for Ukrainians to acquire Russian citizenship.

