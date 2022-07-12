New variant emerged in India is worrying and may be even more transmissible than Ômicron – News

The emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus may be the cause of the growth of cases of Covid-19 in India, BA.2.75. Last week, Tedros Adhanom, director-general of the WHO (World Health Organization), stated that the entity was already tracking the new strain, which had been circulating for more than a month in the Asian country.

The emergence of cases of patients with the new infectious agent in the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan and the United Kingdom makes scientists, including the CDC (Center for Disease Control of the United States), believe that the new virus is more transmissible than the variants and subvariants that have emerged so far.

BA.2.75 was first identified in India and researchers are classifying it as a “second generation” variant, as it developed from the BA.2 subvariant of Ômicron.





This new strain has eight additional Spike protein mutations – a SARS-CoV-2 particle that helps it enter the human cell – compared to BA.2, its strain of origin.

Tom Peacock, a virologist at the Department of Infectious Diseases at Imperial College London, tweeted that “none of these mutations individually really flag as worrisome, but all appearing together at once is another matter.”

The location of the mutations has also concerned scientists, as it may indicate that BA.2.75 is able to evade the immunity imposed by infection with BA.2. In other words, someone who has caught Omicron BA.2 can be reinfected with Covid-19 if they come into contact with the new virus.

Global case numbers are low so far, making it difficult to gather solid information about sequencing the virus. Therefore, experts are still unable to conclude many things, but the fact that BA.2.75 has spread to at least three different regions of India seems to be another indicator of the variant’s ability to escape immunity.





In India, the new subvariant already made up 23% of Covid-19 samples sequenced in early July by GISAID, a Munich-based global scientific initiative that offers open access to coronavirus and influenza genomic data.

For now, the subvariant of Ômicron BA.5 is responsible for most cases in the world and it is not yet known whether the new virus will be able to change this situation.

“It is worth saying that it is entirely possible that the growth of cases in India is happening in a context of BA.2 [subvariante da Ômicron que é predominante na Índia] and that it hits the invading wall of BA.5 and stays still… we’ll see”, wrote the virologist from the UK university on the social network.

In Brazil, the genetic sequencing work carried out by the Fiocruz Genomic Network (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) found last week that BA.4 and BA.5 strains continue to gain space in the country in the second half of June and would be the cause of the increase in the number of cases.



