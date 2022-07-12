New vehicle sales fall 7.9% in the year in SC, but the sector has higher revenue | WH3 – System 103 – Radio Ray of Light – Radio Leader

Photo: José Somensi, Publicity

Lack of components, inflation and high interest rates continue to affect the automotive sector. In the first half of this year, 76,640 vehicles were sold in Santa Catarina, which means a retraction of -7.9% compared to the same months of last year, when license plates totaled 83,218, according to data from the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave -SC). But as prices for new and used vehicles rose, and parts too, the automotive sector as a whole had a 35% rise in nominal revenue this year through April, according to the IBGE.

In the first half of this year, the positive highlights in the state were the motorcycle segment, which grew 22.08%, adding sales of 21,347, and the bus segment, which advanced 66.56% and reached 518 units.

They also sold well tractors and agricultural machinery, which have data released with a delay of a month because they are not licensed. From January to April, there was a growth of 26.60% compared to the same period in 2021.

In June, vehicle sales in the State totaled 13,529, with a decrease of 7.39% compared to the previous month, May (14,609). Compared to the same month in 2021, the drop was 5.13%.

According to the director of the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave-SC), Alfredo Breitkopf, average sales in the sector this month, per day, were better than in January this year. In June, 644 vehicles were sold per day, 27.3% more than the January average, which was 506 per day. With the greater supply of components, the expectation is for higher sales in the second half.

Among the factors that affect sales of new vehicles at the moment, according to Marcos Paulo Marcílio, director of Fenabrave-SC for the region of Florianópolis, are the higher interest rates – because most sales are in installments – and the lack of components.

According to data from the Detran-SC obtained by Fenabrave, Santa Catarina ended June with 5,675,865 vehicles. Of this total, 3,154,039 are automobiles, which corresponds to 55% of the total.

Overall industry revenue grows

While in terms of number of new units, the sector registers a drop in sales in SC, the same does not occur with the sector’s revenue. According to the director Marcos Marcílio, the revenue from the sale of new ones has remained stable mainly because the vehicles became more expensive.

– A year before the pandemic, 2018, the average ticket for buying a car in Brazil was R$ 65 thousand. We had R$59,000 cars, but also R$40,000. Today, the two cheapest models, the Mobi and the Kwid, cost a little over R$60,000 – says Marcos Marcílio.

According to the businessman, in addition to the problems of the moment, technologies and changes were incorporated that made cars more expensive in Brazil. In 1991, a popular new car cost US$8,000. Now, it costs US$ 12 thousand (R$ 63 thousand).

With limited supply and high prices for new ones, many consumers are opting for semi-new or used ones. The data that show the revenue boost in the automotive sector, including new and used vehicles and parts, are from the IBGE’s Monthly Trade Survey (PMC).

From January to higher, the nominal revenue of this group of products grew 35% compared to the same months of the previous year, the institute found. In April compared to the same month last year, it grew 25.9% and, in the last 12 months up to April, the high reached 40.5%.

New concept store

With the retreat of the pandemic, concessionaires in the sector resumed investments in the opening of new stores or modernization. Grupo Dimas, from Florianópolis, which has represented Ford for 37 years in the region, has just reopened a new brand store in Estreito, in Florianópolis.

Within the Ford Signature international store concept, the group focuses on higher average value vehicles. One of the highlights is the new Mustang, but it also offers models like the Ford Bronco, Maverick and Territory.