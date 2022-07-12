News involving Roberto Carlos airs on Globo with live choro

Roberto Carlos did a special show just for women and had moments of this presentation shown on TV Globo’s “Encontro”

Roberto Carlos became the subject of “Encontro”, on TV Globo, this Monday (11). After spending a period completely isolated because of Covid-19, the veteran decided to return to the stage in style, doing a special show forbidden to men.

“Now, it’s time to bring a little lightness to your home and nothing better than music, is it or isn’t it?”, announced Patrícia Poeta. “What if I told you that he did an exclusive show for a lucky few. I’ll call them lucky. Isn’t it cool? Good for them. And we went to check it out, of course”, revealed the presenter.

Reporter Luiza Zveiter went to the location of Roberto Carlos’ presentation and revealed that for the first time he performed only for women. One of the fans said that she was happy to be with other women, but would do anything to get a rose given by the singer. “Beautiful women, fans of the King. In fact, I’m going to take down everyone who stands in front of me. I’ve even calculated the route to get there,” she shot her.

SURPRISE

Another admirer of the singer revealed that she has already achieved no less than 137 over the time she has accompanied him. Another very old admirer discovered only during the recording of the report that she was there to watch a concert by the King. “The biggest dream of my life is to be close to him, even if it is from afar, but seeing him in person”, said the little lady.

REAL EMOTION

When the reporter of “Encontro” revealed what was the show that would happen that night, the fan of Roberto Carlos came to cry with emotion and even ‘blamed’ the family for the surprise. “I don’t believe it, my daughter. True? You fooled me so far, she said it was a dentist congress,” she declared.

