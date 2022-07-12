Not even the World Cup boosts television sales this year – Amauri Segalla

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Not even the World Cup boosts television sales this year – Amauri Segalla 3 Views

fffff
In years of World Cup dispute, sales skyrocket, which is not happening this year (photo: Beto Novaes/EM/DA Press – 12/26/2008)
In a World Cup year, home appliance sales always skyrocket. This time, however, it might be different. A report produced by consultancy Eletros revealed that purchases of home appliances such as refrigerators, stoves and televisions fell by 24% in the first five months of 2022 compared to the same period last year. The reasons are the same as always: high inflation, falling income, expensive credit. In other words, the economic crisis is to blame. Some recovery is expected in the second semester, but of low intensity.

It is not the only segment that has disappointed. Smartphone sales are also stalled in Brazil. According to a projection made by the consultancy IDC, they should end the year at zero to zero, repeating the performance of 2021, which had already been weak (down 6.1% compared to 2020). The industry’s hope is that the activation of the 5G signal will encourage more consumers to switch devices.

Entrepreneurs are kicked out of WhatsApp group

Political intolerance is not only on the rise on the streets, but also in WhatsApp groups. One of them, formed by more than a hundred businessmen, expelled yesterday two participants who defended the idea that Brazil is hopeless and the only way out is to take the nearest plane. It all started when the two executives listed the Brazilian ills. They were reprimanded, accused of lacking patriotism and even of being “communists”, whatever that means nowadays.

My humble assessment is that cryptocurrencies are worthless.

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank

Losses rise, but executives earn more

The worsening of companies’ balance sheets is not always an impediment for their executives to increase their own earnings. In an extraordinary general meeting, Via, formerly Via Varejo and owner of the Casa Bahia and Ponto brands, established the payment of up to R$105 million to directors and directors in 2022, which will represent an increase of 35% over last year. It is worth remembering: in the last twelve months ending in March, the company had a net loss of R$ 459 million.

Mercado Pago receives $233 million from Goldman Sachs

Mercado Pago, the payments arm of Mercado Livre, received US$ 233 million from a new financing line from the American bank Goldman Sachs. Just under half of this amount (US$ 106 million) will be used to expand the credit capacity of individuals and small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Brazil, while the other US$ 127 million will be invested in Mexico. In the last two years, Goldman Sachs has injected approximately $460 million into fintech.

BRL 100 million

this is how much fruit producers in the Northeast have lost with the rains that have fallen on the region since May, according to calculations by the Ministry of Agriculture

QUICKS

  • The European Union is moving forward to make traffic safer. This week, all cars sold in the economy block will have three new safety systems: breathalyzer, speed limiter and black box. From 2024, buses, vans and trucks will have the same equipment. Innovations are expected to reduce fatalities by 50%.
  • Women have a limited presence in the investment industry. They account for 23% of professionals who hold the Certified Financial Planner (CFP), the national certification required for financial planners. And only 11% have the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) international certificate.
  • Automakers have found a barrier to accelerating car sales: the disapproval rates of financing. Currently, only 40% of applications are accepted – one of the lowest percentages in history. From January to June, 918,000 vehicles were licensed in the country, down 14.5% from the first six months of 2021.
  • Carbon credit project developer Carbonext received a contribution of R$ 40 million from Shell Brasil, which became its partner. Recently, the company had raised BRL 30 million in a round carried out by around 20 investors. The idea is that the resources are used in environmental preservation actions.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Mercado Pago launches clothes and accessories with its Pix

New in Mercado Pago allows sellers to buy kits with their Pix for R$7 to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved