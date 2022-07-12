Not even the World Cup boosts television sales this year – Amauri Segalla

It is not the only segment that has disappointed. Smartphone sales are also stalled in Brazil. According to a projection made by the consultancy IDC, they should end the year at zero to zero, repeating the performance of 2021, which had already been weak (down 6.1% compared to 2020). The industry’s hope is that the activation of the 5G signal will encourage more consumers to switch devices.
Entrepreneurs are kicked out of WhatsApp group
Political intolerance is not only on the rise on the streets, but also in WhatsApp groups. One of them, formed by more than a hundred businessmen, expelled yesterday two participants who defended the idea that Brazil is hopeless and the only way out is to take the nearest plane. It all started when the two executives listed the Brazilian ills. They were reprimanded, accused of lacking patriotism and even of being “communists”, whatever that means nowadays.
My humble assessment is that cryptocurrencies are worthless.
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank
Losses rise, but executives earn more
The worsening of companies’ balance sheets is not always an impediment for their executives to increase their own earnings. In an extraordinary general meeting, Via, formerly Via Varejo and owner of the Casa Bahia and Ponto brands, established the payment of up to R$105 million to directors and directors in 2022, which will represent an increase of 35% over last year. It is worth remembering: in the last twelve months ending in March, the company had a net loss of R$ 459 million.
Mercado Pago receives $233 million from Goldman Sachs
Mercado Pago, the payments arm of Mercado Livre, received US$ 233 million from a new financing line from the American bank Goldman Sachs. Just under half of this amount (US$ 106 million) will be used to expand the credit capacity of individuals and small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Brazil, while the other US$ 127 million will be invested in Mexico. In the last two years, Goldman Sachs has injected approximately $460 million into fintech.
BRL 100 million
this is how much fruit producers in the Northeast have lost with the rains that have fallen on the region since May, according to calculations by the Ministry of Agriculture
QUICKS
- The European Union is moving forward to make traffic safer. This week, all cars sold in the economy block will have three new safety systems: breathalyzer, speed limiter and black box. From 2024, buses, vans and trucks will have the same equipment. Innovations are expected to reduce fatalities by 50%.
- Women have a limited presence in the investment industry. They account for 23% of professionals who hold the Certified Financial Planner (CFP), the national certification required for financial planners. And only 11% have the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) international certificate.
- Automakers have found a barrier to accelerating car sales: the disapproval rates of financing. Currently, only 40% of applications are accepted – one of the lowest percentages in history. From January to June, 918,000 vehicles were licensed in the country, down 14.5% from the first six months of 2021.
- Carbon credit project developer Carbonext received a contribution of R$ 40 million from Shell Brasil, which became its partner. Recently, the company had raised BRL 30 million in a round carried out by around 20 investors. The idea is that the resources are used in environmental preservation actions.