Not even the World Cup boosts television sales this year – Amauri Segalla

In a World Cup year, home appliance sales always skyrocket. This time, however, it might be different. A report produced by consultancy Eletros revealed that purchases of home appliances such as refrigerators, stoves and televisions fell by 24% in the first five months of 2022 compared to the same period last year. The reasons are the same as always: high inflation, falling income, expensive credit. In other words, the economic crisis is to blame. Some recovery is expected in the second semester, but of low intensity. It is not the only segment that has disappointed. Smartphone sales are also stalled in Brazil. According to a projection made by the consultancy IDC, they should end the year at zero to zero, repeating the performance of 2021, which had already been weak (down 6.1% compared to 2020). The industry’s hope is that the activation of the 5G signal will encourage more consumers to switch devices.

Entrepreneurs are kicked out of WhatsApp group

Political intolerance is not only on the rise on the streets, but also in WhatsApp groups. One of them, formed by more than a hundred businessmen, expelled yesterday two participants who defended the idea that Brazil is hopeless and the only way out is to take the nearest plane. It all started when the two executives listed the Brazilian ills. They were reprimanded, accused of lacking patriotism and even of being “communists”, whatever that means nowadays.

My humble assessment is that cryptocurrencies are worthless. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank

Losses rise, but executives earn more

The worsening of companies’ balance sheets is not always an impediment for their executives to increase their own earnings. In an extraordinary general meeting, Via, formerly Via Varejo and owner of the Casa Bahia and Ponto brands, established the payment of up to R$105 million to directors and directors in 2022, which will represent an increase of 35% over last year. It is worth remembering: in the last twelve months ending in March, the company had a net loss of R$ 459 million.

Mercado Pago receives $233 million from Goldman Sachs

Mercado Pago, the payments arm of Mercado Livre, received US$ 233 million from a new financing line from the American bank Goldman Sachs. Just under half of this amount (US$ 106 million) will be used to expand the credit capacity of individuals and small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Brazil, while the other US$ 127 million will be invested in Mexico. In the last two years, Goldman Sachs has injected approximately $460 million into fintech.

BRL 100 million

this is how much fruit producers in the Northeast have lost with the rains that have fallen on the region since May, according to calculations by the Ministry of Agriculture

