Novonor and Marcelo Odebrecht reach agreement

The Novonor group, ex-Odebrecht, and Marcelo Odebrecht reached an agreement to end their legal disputesinforms Valor Econômico.

The conciliation was agreed on last Thursday, 7th, and foresees that the heir and former president of Odebrecht will no longer be a shareholder of the group, in which he no longer held positions.

“Through reciprocal concessions, which had the support of a professional mediator, Novonor and Marcelo Odebrecht reached the necessary consensus for the extinction of the processes initiated in 2020”says the note on the subject.

Marcelo Odebrecht was fired from the construction company by order of his father, Emílio (photo), in 2019which gave rise to a series of lawsuits.

“On the one hand, the group accused the heir of ‘blackmailing’ the executives to obtain benefits. Thus, the company started to try to cancel payments that had been signed with Marcelo. On the other hand, the former executive said that the attacks were retaliation for his plea bargain, accusing the management of running the company with the aim of hiding its own illicit acts and not recovering the group’s business.writes the Value.

Arrested by Lava Jato, the executive spent two years in jail in Curitiba and was released in December 2017.

