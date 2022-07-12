Novonor reaches agreement to end legal dispute with Marcelo Odebrecht

THE Novonor – new name of the holding odebrecht – reached an agreement with its former shareholder and chairman Marcelo Odebrecht to put an end to legal disputes between the parties. The conciliation hearing that sealed the agreement was held last Thursday, 7th. In this way, Marcelo is no longer a shareholder in the group, Novonor confirmed to Estadão.

The new phase of Odebrecht, with changes in the brands of its two main businesses, such as the holding itself and OEC (formerly Odebrecht Engenharia e Construção) was also marked by public disputes between members of the Odebrecht family. Former CEO of the company, Marcelo, who was imprisoned for almost two years (having been released in 2017), in the scope of Operation Lava Jato, was fired from the company for just cause by his own father, Emílio, in 2019.

Still controlled by the Odebrecht family, Novonor now has professional management. At the head of the holding is the executive Hector Nuñez, best known for his work in retail, in companies such as Ri-Happy. OEC, the group’s main business and an area in which Novonor is expected to specialize, is headed by an “in-the-house”, Maurício Cruz Lopes, who started at Odebrecht 25 years ago as an intern.

In an interview with Estadãolast week, the two executives stated that they need to regain market confidence in the group. And they admitted that the business path is uphill. “We faced a crisis in the business and a historic low. We already had 130 thousand employees. In the pandemic, there were 8 thousand (at OEC). Today we have 10,500, next year we will be close to 12,000 and we will reach 15,000 in two years”, said Lopes.

The company is still undergoing judicial recovery, a process that involves debts in excess of R$ 100 billion, one of the largest in the country’s history. One of the measures to reduce this liability is the sale of assets, the largest of which is the petrochemical company Braskem. The exit from the business, after some failed attempts to sell to competitors, should take place via the Stock Exchange, by the end of this year.

The report has not yet been able to contact Marcelo Odebrecht.

See the full text of Novonor’s note

“Novonor SA informs that, on July 7, 2022, it concluded a composition that ends all disputes between the Company and former executive Marcelo Odebrecht. Through reciprocal concessions, which had the support of a professional mediator, Novonor and Marcelo Odebrecht reached the necessary consensus to extinguish the processes initiated in 2020. As of that date, Marcelo Odebrecht ceased to be a shareholder of Novonor and will not hold any position in the Novonor Group.”