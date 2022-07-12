Nubank and Shopee partner and can offer up to BRL 50.00 cashback

Who doesn’t spend hours looking at different things that you can only find on Shopee to add to your home? Virtual shopping has become the sensation of many people who no longer live without waiting for an order. Now, with a partnership between the online sales company and the digital bank Nubank, your purchases will be much more advantageous with cashback of up to R$ 200.00 for purchases.

So, did you like it? Follow the text.

Nubank and Shopee Partnership

This past Monday, Nubank announced a partnership with the online sales company Shopee, which offers a benefit of up to BRL 50.00 in in-app purchases, but to activate it, you need to look for the Shopping Nubank option.

The money can be used as you wish by customers in the application and within 90 days after confirmation of purchase it is deposited directly into the user’s account.

The cool thing about all of this is that these cashbacks are not unique, customers can accumulate up to BRL 1,500 in monthly amounts. The issue is in the limit of R$ 50 for each purchase on Shopee. To buy again, just wait a minimum of 1 hour between one purchase and another. Follow how to activate!

See how practical it is to activate cashback

If you already know how Nubank’s cashback works, you will know how easy it is to access the application. If you already have the benefit available, access the Nubank app to check which Shopee offers are cashbacked. For more information, follow the step-by-step guide below, published by Tecmundo: