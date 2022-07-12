Nubank changes rules and customers’ money starts to yield less

The Nubank digital account will have automatic retroactive income, so the customer will only receive the 30-day income on the 31st day

Last Monday (11), Nubank announced a new feature that allows its customers to organize their investments according to their goals. In this way, the digital bank informed that the profitability rule of the digital account was changed.

retroactive income

Thus, the digital account will have automatic retroactive income. Therefore, with the new rule, the customer will only receive the total income of the 30 days on the 31st, as if from the first day they were earning 100% of the CDI. With this, the account will have income on all working days.

However, the new rule is applied exclusively to the balance of new deposits. Therefore, if the customer needs to use part of the amount for some payment or transfer, the retroactive income of each business day will be applied to the remaining amount.

However, the amount that customers already have in their digital account before the change will continue to earn 100% of the CDI every business day without having to complete a minimum period of stay.

Thus, this change will take place from the date informed to the customer via email or through the bank’s application, which should happen in the next few days.

Nubank account

The Nubank account is defined as a payment account, where the amount deposited is allowed to be applied in federal government bonds and generate income through it.

The digital bank has a correction rate of 100%, which means that Nubank’s yield is 13.15% per year.

How to open a Nubank account?

Below is a step-by-step guide to opening your digital bank account:

Download the Nubank app (available for Android and iOS);

Provide all necessary data, such as CPF, RG, date of birth, income, address;

Send a selfie holding your ID and wait for analysis, which can take a few days;

After analysis, the card will be sent to the address provided in the registration.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com