Nubank offers up to R$1,500 in cashback; learn how to accumulate

O Nubank is running a new campaign with exclusive benefits, including up to BRL 1,500 cashback directly to the digital account. The promotion is a partnership with the e-commerce platform Shopee, one of the most popular today among Brazilians.

The customer who participates receives back part of the amount spent on purchases made on the company’s website. The process is simple and fast, and the money can be used as the user prefers.

What are the cashback rules?

The percentage to be returned depends on the value of the purchase made, not including shipping. In a R$100 transaction, for example, the cashback is 5%.

There is a limit of R$50 per purchase and R$1,500 per month. In addition, if you want to receive a refund, the user must wait at least one hour after completing the purchase to perform a new transaction.

The money falls into the Nubank account after the transaction is confirmed, and can be used as the customer prefers.

How to activate cashback?

First of all, the interested party needs to have a digital account at Nubank. He can choose between downloading the app from the Shopee web store or using the company’s website. Check out the step by step to participate in the promotion: