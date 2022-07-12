Nubank will pay yield of 100% of CDI after 30 days – 07/11/2022 – Mercado

The balance of new deposits in the Nubank account will automatically yield 100% of the CDI only from 30 days after the entry of the money, with retroactive payment, the bank said on Monday (11).

It will still be possible to obtain daily income if the client opts for a new investment system, through which the money will be directed to personalized applications, with different profiles, even above the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate). These modalities will be called “boxes”.

Only a small customer base will enter the first phase of the rollout, starting July 25th. But the program will be gradually expanded and will reach all users of digital accounts. The number of steps and the number of people who will enter each phase of the change were not detailed.

Those who do not use the boxes will have, from the 31st day, the total income of the initial 30 days. From this point on, the daily income is automatically resumed.

This applies exclusively to the balance of new deposits. The amounts that customers already had in the digital account before this change will continue to earn 100% of the CDI every business day.

Understand Nubank’s boxes

Presented by Nubank as an organization and financial planning resource for its customers, the customizable boxes in the bank’s application will be a feature of the digital account.

The proposal, according to the bank, is to help people save money, with different income possibilities and with a customized experience.

Initially, some specific modalities will be offered. One of them has the income from the RDB (Recibo de Depósito Bancário), a fixed income linked to the issuance of credit securities by banking institutions. This box will be dedicated to the emergency reserve and will have immediate income.

Another possibility is to opt for the yield of 100% of the CDI with daily yield. Profitability may be higher if the client chooses a fund with a strategy focused on fixed income, also with daily income, and the potential to exceed the CDI over time.

With more popular names for traditional fixed income applications and a friendly interface —users will be able to customize each of the boxes with a name and photo—, Nubank says it will be able to help its customers save for different goals, such as buying their own home or secure the emergency reserve.