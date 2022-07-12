‘Oi, disappeared’: Study explains why it’s good to text a distant friend

Picture the scene: you’ve just passed a cafe and remembered a distant friend you used to hang out with in that store in the past. You haven’t spoken for a while. Send a message or not saying you remembered him? resume one social contact after a long period of absence it can seem uncomfortable, after all we don’t know exactly how that message or call will be received.

Scientific research, however, gives reasons not to be afraid to say “hello, gone” or call a friend you haven’t spoken to in a long time: you may be underestimating how well these gestures will be received on the other side.

The research carried out by American scientists tried to measure how much people like to receive a gesture of friendshipas a message of the type “I remembered you”. For this, the researchers carried out experiments with 5,900 participants.

In one of these tests, participants sent a note or small gift to someone in their social circle with whom they had not interacted in a while. Participants who initiated the contact had to rate on a 7-point scale how much they thought the recipient would appreciate the contact. After sending the notes/gifts, the researchers also asked recipients to rate how well they actually received the treat.

In another experiment, half of the participants had to remember the last time they contacted someone in their social circle just to say hello after an extended period of distance. The other half of the participants should remember a similar situation in which someone came to them. Both groups rated the experiences. In all experiments, those who initiated the communication underestimated how much the recipients would like the contact.

The authors recall that the social connections are important to people’s emotional well-being. They even protect against stress and anxiety. However, it is common for people to disconnect from friends and acquaintances with whom they had pleasant interactions if neither party takes the initiative.

For the researchers, the results show that hesitations are unnecessary and send a message to the resumption of social relations in the post-pandemic period. “For those who are resuming social interactions cautiously and apprehensively, feeling out of shape and insecure, our work provides robust evidence and gives a green light to go ahead and surprise someone. This will be more appreciated than you think.” write the authors.

The research was published this Monday, 11, in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychologygives American Psychological Association. The authors acknowledge limitations of the study: for example, contacts with a negative charge or that cause potentially uncomfortable surprises, such as sending an expensive bouquet of flowers to someone you don’t know very well, were not evaluated.

“Future research may examine contexts of past negative interactions,” the authors say. Another possibility of study is to assess how much these simple messages, of contact resumption, actually convert into greater proximity between the parties.