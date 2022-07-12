Paes details meeting with Landim about Flamengo’s own stadium: ‘You are on the right path’ | Flamengo



Eduardo Paes, Mayor of Rio – Cléber Mendes / Agência O Dia

Published 07/11/2022 15:38

Rio – Flamengo’s idea of ​​building its own stadium is gaining more and more weight. In an interview with the channel “Gustavo Henrique Dando Choque”, the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, gave details about the meeting he had with the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, last week and stated that he believes that Rubro-Negro is on the way. right.

“I was with President Landim and he wants to find a space, a stadium for Flamengo. You don’t even need to explain why. I think he is on the right path. He told me about the Olympic Park, which is private. We didn’t spend a penny of public money. The land was owned by the private sector, so it ends up being very expensive. I suggested to him that he request that area that we made for the Olympics in Deodoro. It has Transolímpica, infrastructure and space and it can be a good option”, said Paes.

“I’m available for what Flamengo needs. You can count on this Vasco here. Flamengo is a heritage of this city and we’re going to be in this together”, he added.

Flamengo resumed the idea of ​​having its own stadium after fighting a war with Vasco over Maracanã. The consortium refused to release the stadium for Cruzmaltino’s match against Sport, on the last day 3, but a court injunction ended up determining that the game took place there.