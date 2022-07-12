Palmeiras is the worst leader of the Brasileirão until the 16th round since 2003

With setbacks in the last three rounds (tie with Avaí and Fortaleza and defeat to Athletico-PR), Palmeiras missed the chance to open an advantage in the leadership of the Brasileirão and saw their rivals touch the leaderboard.

With 30 points, Abel Ferreira’s team is still at the top of the table at the end of this 16th round, but now with a point advantage over the vice-leader Corinthians and only three of Athletico-PR, the sixth place.

In a championship marked by irregularity of the teams and the balance, Palmeiras leads with only 62.5% of use and, with 30 points, is the leader with the worst campaign in the era of consecutive points, since 2003, until this 16th round. Only Palmeiras himself, in 2004, had scored only 30 points until the 16th round, but the balance of that team was better than the current one (18 to 15).

Until the 16th round, the best campaign of a leader is that of Corinthians 2017. That year, the team of then coach Fábio Carille had 40 points, 12 wins (Palmeiras 2022 have eight), four draws and no defeats. The use of that Corinthians, which had the best first round in the history of points scored, was 83.3% until the 16th round.

Best campaigns of the Brasileirão leaders until the 16th round in the era of consecutive points (2003-2022):

40 points – Corinthians (2017) *

38 points – Atlético-MG (2012)

36 points – Fluminense (2010) *

36 points – Cruise (2014) *

35 points – Atlético-MG (2015)

34 points – Corinthians (2005) *

34 points – Palmeiras (2009)

34 points – Corinthians (2011) *

34 points – Flamengo (2018)

33 points – Santos (2003)

33 points – São Paulo (2006) *

33 points – Flamengo (2019) *

32 points – Gremio (2008)

32 points – Palmeiras (2016) *

31 points – Botafogo (2007)

31 points – Cruise (2013) *

30 points – Palmeiras (2004)

30 points – Palmeiras (2022)

* Team took the title

If we take all the campaigns, not just the leaders, the current Palmeiras has only the 35th best use of a team until the 16th round in 20 editions of consecutive points. Last year, Fortaleza, third place with 31 points, had more points at this point in the championship.

