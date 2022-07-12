Palmeiras sends document and is excited about the sale of Borja to River Plate

Palmeiras started the week optimistic with the sale of 50% of the rights they hold from Miguel Borja to River Plate. Last weekend, the Brazilian club sent documents to the Argentine team and to Junior Barranquilla, the Colombian team that owns the other 50% of the striker.

In the documentation, there are data for the Argentines to deposit the almost US$ 3.5 million referring to the Palmeira portion. At today’s price, this means around R$ 19 million.

Borja is already in Argentina, undergoes medical exams and has even taken pictures with the Millionaires shirt. In the São Paulo team, there is the expectation of an announcement by River today (11).

Negotiations were very well under way last week, but the financial crisis in Argentina made it difficult for the country’s Central Bank to issue dollars.

From there, Junior Barranquilla retreated and froze the business. In recent days, however, River has signaled that it would be able to make the payment, which unlocked the exchange of documents.

Palmeiras’ goal for sale in the budget forecast for 2022 is over R$ 130 million, of which R$ 76 million has already been achieved with the sale of Patrick de Paula to Botafogo, in addition to other businesses that make money for the club such as Gabriel Jesus leaves Manchester City for Arsenal and Fernando, who leaves Shakhtar Donetsk for Red Bull Salzburg.

Also follow Danilo Lavieri’s opinions on twitteron Instagram and on TikTok