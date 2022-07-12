‘Pantanal’: Bruaca will humiliate Alcides at Juma and Jove’s wedding; know what will happen | come around

In the next few weeks of the nine o’clock soap opera, a party like that will celebrate the wedding of Juma and Jove, who will share the special moment with Tibério (Guito) and Muda (Bella Campos). By the time the band starts to play, already a little with alcohol acting on his head, Alcides will try to get Bruaca to dance.

“Would you allow me to dance more to Dona Maria?”, he will ask.

“Go away, Arcides! What is this? Who gave you that freedom?”, Bruaca will retort, fighting.

“I asked permission for the lady’s husband…”, the pawn will remember.

“You can’t see yourself?! You little pawn for half a buck!”, Tenório will counter, while Bruaca cringes against her husband.

Behold, Alcides will take a cut from the boss and leave the two there.

“That’s all I needed, something like that… I’m going to have a very serious conversation with this pawn!”, Tenório will say, as soon as he walks away.

“He’s a poor guy… He drinks and gets abused”, explains Bruaca.

Alcides will do more at the party: he will also offend Jove and get the worst of it. Find out how it will be

