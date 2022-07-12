‘Pantanal’: Filo suspects that Muda is attracted to Marcelo | come around

1 of 1 Filó (Dira Paes) suspects that Muda (Bella Campos) is attracted to Marcelo, in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo Filó (Dira Paes) suspects that Muda (Bella Campos) is attracted to Marcelo, in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo

tenorio and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) will appear at the Leoncios’ farm to talk about business. It is the first time that Muda will face the farmer, who was responsible for the death of her parents, which will make her very uncomfortable. With a few words, Muda will find a way to quickly escape from the living room to the kitchen.

“And what do you look like with that face?” Philo will say, as soon as Tiberius’ bride arrives at the precinct.

“Nothing,” Muda will reply.

“Do you think you’re deceiving me?”, will instigate Filo.

José Leôncio’s companion will notice her friend’s discomfort, who will say that she doesn’t like Tenório, much less Marcelo. “And why don’t you like this boy?” she asked.

“In a taste, because… In a taste”, Muda will answer.

“Take a try, Muda… That too much schism, at times, is something else”, Filo will provoke.

Muda will remember that she is engaged to Tiberius and Philo will insist on the matter.

“Before I went up to the altar, it was good to be sure that this is what you want!”, concludes José Leôncio’s beloved.

