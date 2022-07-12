‘Pantanal’: Juma will accuse Jove of treason for an unusual reason | come around

Jove is focused on showing the Velho do Rio to José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), to prove that it is his grandfather Joventino (Irandhir Santos). Behold, he will decide to go out into the region with the machine in his hands, and Juma will be irritated. The two will even chase the Old Man by boat, who will disappear at the last moment.
“If I didn’t show this, I would be betraying whoever gave me life”, explains Jove.
“If the Old Man didn’t show up to him all these years… He must have his reasons…”, argues Juma.
“The Old Man has his reasons, Juma… And I have mine”, concludes Jove.
In ‘Pantanal’, Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) is focused on showing images of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) — Photo: Globo
Soon after, already in the tapera, Jove will say that he intends to make an image of the Velho do Rio transforming himself into an anaconda.
“I want to see him do it in front of me…”, teases Jove.
“Why did I betray him again?!”, will comment Juma.
Jove will insist that he is doing nothing wrong. Juma will then try to appeal to the past:
“It so happens that his father says that he doesn’t…”
“But that doesn’t make sense! If your mother or father or someone in your family were alive… Would you like to know?”, Jove will appeal.
