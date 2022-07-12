Pantanal: Marcela Fetter enters the plot from chapter 100 and talks about the character: “Woman full of life”

After José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) almost being killed by the Marruá jaguar when threatening Juma (Alanis Guillen), he feels guilty, out of place and unable to reverse what he feels for the girl, even though he knows she will marry his brother Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa). In scenes that will air from this Tuesday (12) he even tells José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) that he wants to leave, sharing the reason for his decision. But his father convinces him to stay until they find a solution to this torment together.

And who helps to solve this situation is, of course, one of the guardians of the Pantanal: Eugênio (Almir Sater). For it is in her boat that Erica (Marcela Fetter), a journalist who has traveled almost the entire Pantanal in order to record the challenges faced by the biome. She arrives at the port without whereabouts and is faced with the pedestrians of Zé Leôncio. She ends up asking to land on the farm and it is there that she meets José Lucas – and becomes the reason he seeks to stay.

Marcela Fetter, who plays the character that will enter this week in the soap opera, spoke about the character in an interview released by Globo’s press office. “Érica is a journalist, from São Paulo, the daughter of a federal deputy. A woman full of life, mega curious, interested in life, who goes to the Pantanal to do an article on sustainability, and to see the real scenario of the Pantanal up close. But more than that, she is surprised by the magic of that place, becoming something much deeper of self-knowledge, connection with her essence and pure lightness. A reality completely different from hers”, he said.

natural curiosity

About how was the preparation to embody the character, Marcela revealed: “It’s Erica’s nature to be this curiosity. She questions, is interested, asks, wants to know why everything. I studied a lot about all these questions that she brought up with such propriety, about mining and how it affects all these regions of the Pantanal, the rivers that are increasingly contaminated by mercury, the fires…”, he explained.

“I immersed myself in documentaries, videos, interviews, to be able to supply myself to the maximum of all that she already mastered inside her. And all the fascination of when she arrives at Zé Leôncio’s farm, I left it to feel and live when I arrived in the Pantanal for the recordingsand Marcela was also immediately fascinated by the actress, that place is very magical, with a very special energy”, she continued.

The artist also said that she had never been to the Pantanal before the plot recordings. “In all my travels I go in search of connecting more with nature. But nothing compares to what I lived and saw in the Pantanal, it’s an amount of life I’ve never seen before. I rode on horseback, with the company of hyacinth macaws flying beautifully, I looked to the side there was a family of capybaras, to the other giant anteater, porto monteiro… We entered Rio with the caimans half a meter away, and that was fine for them and for us (laughs). It was a very surreal and unforgettable experience in my life.”

Challenge in the first novel

asked about how was it to join the soap opera that had been on the air for months, Marcela said it was a challenge. “Making my first telenovela, in a work of historical relevance like Pantanal, is no longer a simple thing, entering chapter 100 then, you enhance that, even more in the midst of so many renowned actors, imagine the responsibility and attention. But I was very lucky after starting my recordings in the Pantanal, we spent a month waking up, having breakfast, having lunch, recording, having dinner, watching soap operas all together, with that I created a connection and intimacy with each one. Everyone, without exception, welcomed me with open arms with a lot of strength, love and affection and I quickly felt part of this great family”.

In sequence, Marcela said she had no doubts that Erica came in to be the salvation of José Lucas, but also he will be a salvation for her. “I have no doubts. We are building a very beautiful story of this involvement of the two, with a lot of lightness, joy and a lot of love. The two feel very comfortable in every moment they are together. Érica arrives like a breath in the life of Zé Lucas , and Zé Lucas arrives like a wind in Erica’s life, that makes her rethink a lot, certain convictions, certainties that she had and no longer has, which path she really wants to follow, what she believes in and wants to take to life… and along with that it brings a lot of courage for her to make her own decisions. She feels an overwhelming passion for this guy so intriguing and different from her reality, which makes her see the world from another angle. She feels alive with his presence.”

the artist also commented on the recordings in the Pantanal: “It was the best thing that could have happened. Every day that I was there, I was nourishing myself, living exactly the experience that Érica lives in this story, enchanted with everything and everyone and now returning at a more frenetic pace that is the studio, it’s much easier for me to connect and access all these elements and influences that I lived there. It certainly made a lot of difference in my work and in Erica’s construction”.