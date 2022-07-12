Pantanal: Maria Bruaca will humiliate a pawn during Juma and Jove’s wedding: “Can’t you see yourself?”

The housewife, even in the ceremony of Jove, Juma, Muda and Tiberio, will not be tongue-tied when humiliating the pawn, who will ask for a simple dance

‘Pantanal’ is approaching its final stretch and, in the coming weeks, new fights and arguments are expected. Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuita Barbosa) are to get married soon in the plot of Bruno Luperi, having a big party. To celebrate the 100th chapter, which airs next week, the plot promises remarkable events.

Another couple that will walk up the altar is seedling (Bella Campos) and Tiberius (Guito), who asked his beloved to marry him with the ring that belonged to his mother. Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), by the way, should steal the show during the ceremony, according to the ‘Gshow’. The housewife will humiliate Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), who will be tempted to ask for a dance with his beloved and will get worse.

“Will you allow me to dance more to Dona Maria?”will say the pawn. “Get out of there, Arcides! What’s that? Who gave you that freedom?”will retort bruaca. “I’m asking permission from the lady’s husband…”will speak Alcides. “Can’t you see yourself?! You little pawn of half a pataca”will close Maria. As soon as he walks away, tenorio (Murilo Benício) will give an opinion on the boy’s attitude.

“Just what I needed, something like that… I’m going to have a very serious conversation with this pawn!”. “He’s a poor guy… He drinks and gets abused”complete to bruaca. Recently, in an interview with ‘Splash’the actress Isabel Teixeira said that her character should find herself first before thinking about hooking up with someone: “No man will save Maria Bruaca”joked.