‘Pantanal’: Tadeu goes up to Zefa in bed and bumps into his mother; check out images from today’s chapter | come around

Have you ever thought about going to bed crazy for a makeout and bumping into your mom? In Pantanal, that’s exactly what will happen to Tadeu (José Loreto) in this Monday’s episode. Right after the viola wheel, the pawn will go to the room certain that Zefa (Paula Barbosa) is sleeping in her mother’s bed, who should be with José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). When he goes on the attack… he will have such a surprise!

That’s right: Filó (Dira Paes) will be exactly in the place that should have been occupied by Zefa and the situation will cause a very fun argument between mother and son.

See images from this Monday’s chapter

Tadeu (José Loreto) will be surprised by the bed in his bed — Photo: Globo

Tadeu (José Loreto) will go on the attack thinking he is Zefa (Paula Barbosa) — Photo: Globo

Filó (Dira Paes) will be scared — Photo: Globo

Filó (Dira Paes) will spank Tadeu (José Loreto), in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo

Filó (Dira Paes) will scold her son in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will arrive soon after and will understand nothing — Photo: Globo

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will be lost, while Tadeu (José Loreto) will run away from there — Photo: Globo

