Parliamentarians ask the TCU to investigate alleged use of secret budget in SUS fraud

Senators and deputies from PT, Rede and Pros asked the Federal Audit Court, this Monday 11, for an investigation into the alleged use of the secret budget to fund fraud via the Unified Health System.

The request is based on a report in the magazine piauí. According to the investigation, part of the budget controlled by Congress would be improperly transferred to city halls, due to falsification of health numbers. The cases would be more concentrated in municipalities of Maranhão.

The parliamentarians point out that the report shows ‘inconsistency’ in the transfer of budget amendments, since small municipalities received much higher values ​​than larger locations and, even so, did not show improvements in the provision of their health services.

‘Since several small municipalities in the state of Maranhão – and compared to other entities -, despite having received substantial resources for health actions through budget amendments, do not show significant improvements in care, as shown by numbers , at least intriguing, regarding certain services (such as exams, procedures) that do not seem compatible with the health diagnosis of the population, especially when compared to municipalities with similar characteristics’.

‘It is known that resources for health are scarce, therefore it is unacceptable that these are used inappropriately, harming other municipalities that have good management and, more importantly, to ensure equity in the distribution of these scarce resources”, they complete.

Among the signatories are senators Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), and Zenaide Maia (PROS-RN), in addition to deputies Alexandre Padilha (PT-CE), Érika Kokay (PT-DF), Jorge Solla (PT-BA) and Henrique Fontana (PT-RS).