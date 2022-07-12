Paulo Bracks says he is ‘very honored’, but does not accept being an executive at Santos – 07/12/2022

Executive Paulo Bracks refused Santos’ proposal to replace Edu Dracena. The former director of Internacional was Peixe’s priority and met with President Andres Rueda, but he had already said “yes” to another project.

“I was very honored by the invitation from Santos, a world club. I had a very good meeting with the president [Andres] Rueda, a person I had the pleasure to get to know better and admire even more for what he has done in his management. But at the moment, I’m talking about another project,” said Bracks, UOL Sport, without mentioning your destination.

Without Bracks, Santos is still in the market looking for a new boss for the football department. Peixe’s idea is to find this professional before choosing the replacement for coach Fabián Bustos.

Paulo Bracks worked for just over a year at Internacional after standing out at América-MG, where he was a base director before being promoted to head of the professional department. It has been free on the market since March.

Bracks is a lawyer with a postgraduate degree in criminal science and had his first experience in football in 2008, when he was appointed auditor of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), in Rio de Janeiro. After six years, he became director of competitions for the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF) and was there until accepting América’s invitation.

Paulo Bracks is a professor and instructor of courses at CBF Academy, graduated in football management at CBF and Universidade de Futebol, and holds an MBA in Sports Law and Business in Sport. The executive is still fluent in English and Spanish.