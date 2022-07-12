Performance in the First Half of 2022

With the drop in income from various investments, such as stocks, the dollar and even Treasury Law since the beginning of the year, there are those who believe that leaving money in savings can bring a higher income. The savings account yield from January to June 30, 2022 was 3.58%, according to data from the TC/Economatica platform.

Thus, those who left R$ 1,000 sitting in their booklet in the first half saw the value increase by R$ 35.90. However, this amount does not mean that the money has increased. In fact, when considering inflation, this yield is negative. See below how much savings have lost to inflation since the beginning of the year.

Considering the inflation of 5.49% between January and June and the savings yield of 3.59% in the year, the nominal yield is R$ 1,035.90. However, this amount, discounted for inflation, would be R$ 981, according to a calculation by Vinícius Luiz Barreto, a financial planner at the Brazilian Association of Financial Planning (Planejar).

Therefore, those who left their money in savings accounts have already lost BRL 19 since the beginning of the year.

Had he left the money under the mattress, however, the loss would have been greater. The same R$1,000 would be worth R$945.10.

Savings yield more, but still lose to inflation

The highest return on savings has been a reality since December 2021. In that month, the Selic was adjusted from 7.75% per year to 9.25% per year — it is currently at 13.25% per year.

As a rule, savings income is linked to the Selic, the economy’s basic interest rate. If the Selic is above 8.5%, which is the case today, savings accounts, which earn 0.5% per month, plus TR (which went from zero in December to 0.17%), offers monthly remuneration of 0.67% per month (or 8.04% per year). When the basic interest rate is below 8.5%, the savings account will pay 70% of the Selic plus the TR (which was at zero from 2017 to the end of 2021).

This should continue in the coming months. According to the Focus report on July 1, a survey by the Central Bank (BC) with financial institutions, the estimate is that the Selic rate will reach 13.75% by the end of 2022, and increase to 9.75% per year in 2023

Due to the economic crisis and the advance of inflation, Brazilians have been withdrawing more from their savings, a trend observed since last year. Until March, withdrawals exceeded deposits by R$ 15.3 billion, according to data from the Central Bank. Last year, withdrawals from savings exceeded deposits by BRL 35.5 billion, a situation quite different from 2020, when net deposits reached BRL 166.3 billion, according to the BC.

Do you have an alternative? Where do I put my money?

This year’s savings result is higher than the real negative performance of 5.99% of the Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange, the B3. However, it loses to the gains of the bonds of CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) issued by banks, which had real gains of 5.36% until June 29.

According to Bruno Komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos, other investments also lost to inflation. See how much R$1,000 is worth today, discounting inflation.