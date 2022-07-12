Petrobras (PETR4) pays R$ 6.6 and leads the dividend ranking; see list

Business

Understand how Petrobras dividends work (PETR4)

THE Petrobras (PETR4) figures as the largest dividend payer on the stock exchange in the first six months of 2022. In the last 12 months the company boasted a dividend yield (DY) of 40%, according to Status Invest data.

On average, each Petrobras shareholder received R$6,685 per share in 2022, the highest payment in absolute numbers.

The company has been named the ‘goose that lays the golden eggs’ because of the high earnings and distribution of its profits, which in 2022 surpassed the results of the previous year. On average, in 2021, the payment was BRL 5.65 per share PETR4.

In a single payment (in May of this year), the state-owned company even distributed R$ 2.86 per preferred share, raising the DY of the shares, with the current price of R$ 28.

Despite the political risk and the imbroglio with the price of fuels – which had increased tension with the increases and with the PEC of fuels – analysts remain optimistic about the Petrobras shares.

See the ranking of dividends paid in 2022:

Petrobras (PETR4): BRL 6,685 OK (VALE3): BRL 3,719 Bradespar (BRAP4): BRL 1.576 Bank of Brazil (BBAS3): BRL 1.9587 Braskem (BRKM5): BRL 1,696 Santander (SANB11): BRL 1.3271 CSN (CSNA3): BRL 0.8731 Gerdau (GGBR4): BRL 0.77 Usiminas (USIM5): BRL 0.6291 Marfrig (MRFG3): BRL 0.5801

The ranking was prepared based on Status Invest data, compiling the average earnings paid per share in 2022

It is worth remembering that, despite the ranking showing the payment of dividends in nominal and absolute numbers, some companies surpass Petrobras in the Dividend Yield category – which measures the return in dividends by the price of each share.

As an example, in the last 12 months, Syn (SYNE3) paid 212% of dividends. This is due to an ‘out of the curve’ payment. This is because the company, which is the old Cyrela Commercial Properties (CCPR3), paid BRL 8.1 per common share at the time, referring to the year between January and November 2021. At the time, the company had not paid dividends for 8 months.

In addition, Companhia Energética de Brasilia (CEBR5) has a DY of 122% in the last 12 months, influenced by a payment – ​​also ‘outside the curve’ – in mid-October 2022, with R$ 11.1 per share , which currently costs R$ 12 and had a quotation of around R$ 120 before the distribution of the proceeds, which in turn led to this discount in the quotation.

Also in June of this year, Suno Notícias produced a ranking of the companies that had paid the most dividends, taking into account the dividend yield.

PETR4 has ‘solid future’ despite recent lows, analysts say

In last week’s opinion, Credit Suisse highlighted a buy recommendation for Petrobras shares after an analysis of the PEC, targeting a target price of US$ 17 for the ADRs, with an upside of 47%.

“At some point there was a fear of a tax increase on oil producers, but this possibility seems ruled out and reinforces Petrobras’ governance”, says the bank’s report.

Safra’s recommendation is also to buy the shares, with a target price of R$38.

The last time the company released its balance sheet, referring to the first quarter of 2022, analysts highlighted “good numbers” and an “attractive appreciation”.

“We reinforce our positive attitude towards Petrobras in view of its attractive valuation and the new dividend policy, which we see as its main short-term positive, the transfer of its strong expectation of cash generation to shareholders,” said Safra, at the time.

XP Investimentos’ target price is even higher, at R$47.30, also with a buy recommendation for the shares. Likewise, the policy Petrobras dividends is cited as a positive point.

“Payments have returned from 2018 onwards and have been growing gradually. However, in November 2021, Petrobras announced a new dividend policy that will take effect this year. It establishes a minimum annual dividend of US$4 billion for fiscal years in which average Brent prices are above US$40/bbl”, explains analyst Andre Vidal.

“The company’s dividends are distributed quarterly and the payment is defined by the following logic: 60% of the difference between cash flow from operations and investments, with debt of less than US$ 65 billion”, he explains.

Thus, with the improvement of Petrobras’ financial health, the estimate is that dividends will remain ‘pulp’ as they were in 2021.

XP: Even with political risk, Petrobras is cheap

It is worth remembering that, with tensions involving Russia and the projections of a global recession, the volatility of shares linked to oil has increased in recent weeks.

In June alone, there was an average drop of 15% in global oil and gas stocks.

However, even in this scenario, the estimate for some companies follows optimistic projections, including Petrobras.

“We recognize that risks have increased, both internationally (global recession) and internally (political). However, trading at 1.7 EV/EBITDA 2022, Petrobras remains an asymmetric bet and we maintain our Buy recommendation in the name,” says Vidal of XP.

The analyst explains that the supply of oil should be more resilient even in this scenario of economic chaos and projections of recession. In his analysis, he points out that the future price of oil also depends on these supplies and cites the example of the pandemic, when OPEC+ was slow to reduce production for a while, which led to an oversupplied market.

The broker’s report also highlights that Brent oil prices were much lower during the years 2015 to 2022 compared to 2007 to 2014, due to higher US shale production.

The thesis is that, even in a scenario of global stress, Petrobras shares would have a fair price of R$ 31.30, a level still above the current price.

“Our base case under our official target price of BRL 47.30 per preferred or common share of Petrobras, and includes a 2% political premium risk that takes into account the uncertainty of being a state-owned enterprise. At current market prices, we see an implied nominal IRR (in dollars) of 29% based on future dividend flows,” concludes the XP analyst.