Petrobras reassesses the functioning of the Rota 3 Project in Itaboraí

Petrobras reported that it is reassessing the start-up date of the Rota 3 Integrated Project, scheduled for the second half of 2022. The reason, according to the company, is the demobilization of the workforce of the company SPE Kerui-Método, responsible for the works on the Natural Gas Processing Unit (UPGN) at the Gaslub Complex, former Rio de Janeiro Petrochemical Complex (Comperj) in Itaboraí, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the oil company, the layoffs took place in recent weeks by a unilateral decision by the company SPE Kerui-Método e Montage (KM), a special purpose company (SPE) formed by the Chinese Kerui Petroleum and the Brazilian engineering company Modelo Potencial.

“For this reason, the work is at a standstill, and only activities to preserve equipment and facilities are being carried out. Additionally, Petrobras reinforces that it is up to date with all its commitments with the aforementioned company”, he said in a note.

The company added that it tried to avoid the stoppage and is analyzing a way to reduce the impact for the completion of the works. “Petrobras has made every effort to avoid the stoppage and is evaluating actions to minimize the impacts on the conclusion of the works”, he assured.

The date for the new forecast for the start of operation of the Integrated Project Route 3 is yet to be defined. “The new estimated date for entry into operation of the asset will be announced after completion of the relevant assessments”, he concluded.

The Rota 3 Integrated Project, intended for the flow of natural gas production from the Santos Basin pre-salt fields, includes the Rota 3 gas pipeline and the UPGN of the Gastub Pole, as well as other structures to maintain the operation. According to Petrobras, Route 3 will have the capacity to drain and process 21 million cubic meters of pre-salt gas daily. The forecast flow of the gas pipeline is approximately 18 million cubic meters (m³) of gas per day.

The contract between Petrobras and the SPE formed by the Chinese Shandong Kerui Petroleum and the Brazilian Modelo Potencial for the construction of the UPGN, was signed on March 28, 2018, with an approximate value of R$ 1.95 billion.

route 3

According to Petrobras, the Route 3 project was created to “expand the flow of natural gas from projects in operation in the pre-salt area of ​​the Santos Basin with the availability of the third flow route”. The planning foresees that the gas pipeline will have a total length of approximately 355 kilometers (km), with 307 km of the maritime section, already built, and 48 km of the land section.