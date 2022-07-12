PetroRio (PRIO3), PetroRecôncavo (RECV3), B3 (B3SA3) and other companies release operational data and more news

This Tuesday’s corporate news (12) highlights the release of operational previews by PetroRio (PRIO3), PetroRecôncavo (RECV3), B3 (B3SA3), CCR (CCRO3) and more news.

Direcional (DIRR3) approved interim dividends in the amount of R$69.694 million, equivalent to R$0.47 per share.

On Monday, Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) finalized the sale of 51% of Gaspetro to Compass.

The R$ 2.097 billion paid for the transaction was fully paid the day before, according to the material fact disclosed by the state-owned company.

The oil company also completed a formation test in the Alto de Cabo Frio Central Northwest block, located in the pre-salt layer of the Campos Basin.

In addition, Petrobras informed that it is reassessing the start-up date of the Rota 3 Integrated Project, scheduled for the second half of this year. According to the state-owned company, the review is motivated by the demobilization, by unilateral decision, of the workforce of the company SPE Kerui-Método, responsible for the works of the Natural Gas Processing Unit (UPGN) at the Gaslub Polo, in Itaboraí (RJ) . Petrobras reinforced that it is up to date with all its commitments with the aforementioned company.

PetroRio (PRIO3)

PetroRio (PRIO3) reported that daily production fell 5.73% in June compared to May, from 34,044 boepd to 32,090 boepd.

The company also announced the start of production at well 7-FR-54H-RJS (ODP4) in Campo de Frade.

The initial stabilized production is approximately 15,000 barrels of oil per day (boed), “doubling the production of the Frade field and increasing the Company’s production by 45%, to about 48,500 boed”.

Petroreconcavo (RECV3)

Petrorecôncavo (RECV3) reported that June production rose 5.6% compared to May. In 2Q22, production rose to 20,528 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 5.5% more than in 1Q22.

B3 (B3SA3) reported that the average daily volume of the stock market was BRL 27.77 billion in June, down 25.1% over June 2021.

The operator of the Exchange changed the form of disclosure of some data and now does not inform the number of active investors. Instead, it began to disclose the number of accounts at the central depository and the number of investors (individual CPFs). By this criterion, the total number of accounts reached 5,224,595 in June (an annual increase of 36.5% and a monthly increase of 1.1%). The number of investors stood at 4,408,788 (up 38.3% and 1.2%, respectively).

CCR reported a 2.6% decrease in total vehicle traffic on highways in June 2022, compared to the same month in 2021.

Directional (DIRR3)

Direcional (DIRR3) approved interim dividends in the amount of R$69.694 million. The value is equivalent to R$ 0.47 per share. The holders of shares in the shareholding base on July 14, 2022 will have rights, with shares being traded ex-dividend as of July 15. Payment takes place ten days later.

The company also released its operational preview for the second quarter of 2022. Total net sales totaled R$836 million in the period, up 36% compared to the same period in 2021.

In the semester, growth was 29% in the annual comparison, totaling R$ 1.5 billion.

Cury (CURY3) announced that it launched seven launches in 2Q22, which are equivalent to a potential general sales value (PSV) of R$ 1.056 billion, according to the operational preview, a value considered a record for the company and which represents an increase of 54% compared to the same period in 2021.

BC Gestão de Recursos reaches a 5% stake in the company’s ON shares, now holding 14,597,497 shares of the type

Neoenergia (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) reported that it obtained a “green” financing of R$ 550 million with a term of eight years from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank, an amount that will be used in the expansion and digitization of the company’s networks. The funds must be used in ESG-themed projects and, if the targets established in the contract are met, the contracted cost of the debt will be reduced.

Itaúsa (ITSA4) reported that in June, as in May, it did not acquire common shares in its buyback program.

The company started the program in February 2021, with a proposal to acquire 50 million common shares and 200 million preferred shares by August this year.

Sinqia (SQIA3) informed the closing of the 2nd Issue of Debentures. The closing took place with the settlement of the remaining balance in the amount of R$ 100 million, within the scope of the public offering with restricted distribution efforts. “These resources are mainly aimed at expanding the company’s participation in the software and services market for the financial sector, through potential acquisitions of participation in companies considered strategic”, explained the company.

Brasilagro (AGRO3)

Brasilagro (AGRO3) has scheduled the Annual General Meeting for October 27, 2022.

Track & Field (TFCO4)

Brasil Capital increased its participation from 18.56% to 22.2% in PN shares issued by the company, now holding just under 16 million shares of the type.

Telephone (VIVT3)

Telefônica (VIVT3) acquired 3.9 million shares in the second quarter related to its buyback program. The papers had an average price of R$ 50.39.

