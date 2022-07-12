Peugeot 208 1.0 is already more expensive and starts at R$ 76,990

The times of economic stability are over and car prices return to the obscure, but nostalgic 80’s, with constant markdowns. Now, novelties are born with quick markdown, such as the Peugeot 208 1.0.

Peugeot’s compact hatch hasn’t escaped so many increases in new car values ​​that end consumer patience, but generate content. So, the 208 1.0 now starts at R$76,990.

Having started at R$72,990, the Frenchman with an Italian heart climbed R$4,000 in the Like version, which starts the whole thing.

The stylish 208 Style, on the other hand, goes up BRL 3,000 and goes from BRL 79,990 to BRL 82,990, making BRL 3,000 more expensive.

As is already known, of course, these versions carried the little lion to the entry-level range of the market with the Firefly 1.0 engine with 71 horsepower on gasoline and 75 horsepower on ethanol, thus having 10.0 kgfm in the first and 10.7 kgfm. in the second.

In the Active version, the price went from R$94,990 to R$96,990, up by R$2,000.

In this case, the engine remains the old TU5, renamed EC5 and then EC5M, with 1.6 liters, 16V and power of up to 120 horsepower and 15.7 kgfm, obtained in the latest Proconve L7 update.

With Aisin’s six-speed automatic transmission, this version shares the engine and gearbox in the Allure and Griffe options, both without price increases, at least.

Having been repurposed to operate in lower price ranges with a 1.0 engine and better content, the Peugeot 208 managed to tow the French brand into the Top 10.

A feat that is notably credited to the Italians of Betim, who, in their synergy with the French, seek to put them in a better position, leaving now the “rescue” of the double chevron.

Peugeot 208 2023 – Prices