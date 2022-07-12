Peugeot 208 1.0 undergoes first readjustment and is more expensive than Fiat Argo

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Peugeot 208 1.0 undergoes first readjustment and is more expensive than Fiat Argo 1 Views

Versionprice in mayCurrent price
Like 1.0 MTBRL 72,990BRL 76,990
Style 1.0 MTBRL 79,990BRL 82,990
Active 1.6 ATBRL 94,990BRL 96,990
Allure 1.6 ATBRL 99,990BRL 99,990
Brand 1.6 ATBRL 109,990BRL 109,990