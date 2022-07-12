Peugeot 208 1.0 undergoes first readjustment and is more expensive than Fiat Argo

The saying is true: everything that is good, lasts a short time. The Peugeot 208 2023 was launched in May, highlighting a good package of equipment from the entry-level version, which started at R$72,990 – therefore, cheaper than the Fiat Argo, from which it borrows the 1.0 Firefly engine. After almost two months, the model is already undergoing its first adjustment and is up to R$ 4,000 more expensive.

The three cheapest versions, Like 1.0 MT, Style 1.0 MT and Active 1.6 AT were hit by the readjustments. The entry configuration was R$ 4,000 more expensive, reaching R$ 76,990 and, finally, passing the Fiat “cousin”, which also increased and currently starts at R$ 74,690.

With the increases, the 208 went from R$700 cheaper to R$2,300 more expensive than the Argo. However, Peugeot’s equipment superiority continues, as it comes standard with a 10.3” multimedia center with wireless connection for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ramp assistant, air conditioning, stability control and the DLR “tooth saber” in LED. Meanwhile, adding a 9” infotainment screen to the base Argo requires an extra R$3,599.

Going up one step, the Peugeot 208 Style, which has the same mechanics as the Like version, had its price readjusted by R$3,000. The variant that, in addition to the equipment of the previous version, also has a panoramic sunroof, full LED headlights, 16” wheels, parking sensor and reversing camera, now starts at R$ 82,990. The engine is a 1.0-liter engine with up to 75 hp and 10.7 kgfm, always with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Finally, the cheaper Active version equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission and a 1.6-liter engine, which yields up to 120 hp and 15.5 kgfm, was the one with the smallest increase. R$ 2,000 was added to the price. This part of R$ 96,990. Regarding the Style, this version is less equipped, having the same items as the Like variant, with the addition of the autopilot.

The Allure and Griffe versions, also with automatic transmission and 1.6-liter engine, were not adjusted and continue to be sold for R$99,990 and R$109,990, respectively.

Peugeot 208 2023 prices and versions

Version price in may Current price Like 1.0 MT BRL 72,990 BRL 76,990 Style 1.0 MT BRL 79,990 BRL 82,990 Active 1.6 AT BRL 94,990 BRL 96,990 Allure 1.6 AT BRL 99,990 BRL 99,990 Brand 1.6 AT BRL 109,990 BRL 109,990

