Peugeot 208 is up to R$4,000 more expensive and starts at R$76,990







Peugeot 208 Style was R$ 3 thousand more expensive in July Photo: Stellantis/Disclosure

A little over a month after its launch, the 2023 Peugeot 208 range underwent its first readjustment in July. Launched at the end of May, the hatch gained new standard equipment, including LED daytime running lights and a new 10.3” multimedia center, in addition to the Fiat Argo’s 1.0 flex engine in the entry versions. With increases that reach R$ 4 thousand, the hatch now starts at R$ 76,990 in the Like version.

The entry version, by the way, was the one that went up the most. With the adjustment of R$ 4 thousand, the cheapest Peugeot 208 cost R$ 72,990 at launch. Just above, the Style version, which features exclusive aesthetic accessories and a package full of standard equipment, went from R$79,990 to R$82,990, an adjustment of R$3,000 in relation to the launch price.





Peugeot 208 now starts at R$76,990 Photo: Stellantis/Disclosure

The highlight of the new Peugeot 208 is under the hood. This is the 1.0 Firefly engine that already equips the Fiat Argo. Developed by Fiat, it offers 71/75 hp (petrol/ethanol) and 91/95 Nm (g/e), and is always associated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. With the arrival of the new engine option, Peugeot hopes to win over more consumers in the compact hatch segment.

Among the versions equipped with the 1.6 16V flex-aspirated engine of 120 hp, the Active option was the only one that went up in July. With an increase of BRL 2,000, the Peugeot 208 1.6 Active now costs BRL 96,990. The Allure versions and the top-of-the-line Griffe did not have price readjustments. The prices for the Peugeot 208 2023 are as follows:

Like 1.0 MT – BRL 76,990

Style 1.0 MT – BRL 82,990

Active 1.6 AT – BRL 96,990

Allure 1.6 AT – BRL 99,990

Brand 1.6 AT – BRL 109,990