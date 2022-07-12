PF discovers scheme for trafficking children and adolescents abroad

Ivan Drummond – State of Minas

posted on 07/11/2022 11:24



(credit: Reproduction / PF)

Crime that violates article 239 of the Child and Adolescent Statute, the sending of children or adolescents abroad for profit or through fraud was discovered by the Federal Police.,

The incident took place in the Minas Gerais city of São João do Oriente, in Vale do Aço, where the PF carried out a search and seizure warrant, issued by the 9th Federal Criminal Court of SJMG.

According to the federal police, four crimes were committed to promote illegal migration, provided for in art. 232-A of the Penal Code and four crimes of sending children or adolescents abroad.

The search warrant was carried out at the home of the person responsible for financing the trip of four adults and four minors to the US, whose entry is made via Mexican territory.

The stay in US territory is carried out by two fences who are members of the gang, an aunt of the suspect and her husband. They pretended to be the parents of one of the children, using the so-called “CAI-CAI mounted”, which is when documents are falsified to prove kinship.

The three prisoners involved are subject to sentences ranging from seven to 14 years in prison.