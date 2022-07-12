PGR will not federalize investigation into PT’s murder

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, will not federalize the investigations involving the murder of PT leader Marcelo Arruda, killed by a sympathizer of President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday (9/7), in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

Aras believes that two conditions necessary to federalize the investigation are lacking: there is no negligence on the part of the current investigator nor a human rights issue involved in the case.

Federalization was requested by the PT. Marcelo Arruda was the party’s treasurer and ran for vice mayor in the 2020 election. Arruda died after being shot by Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, a police officer who supported Bolsonaro who invaded the party that had the PT and Lula’s campaign as its theme.

Although he is against the federalization of the investigation, Aras expressed concern about what the crime that occurred last Saturday represents. To allies, the PGR stated that it is necessary for political parties to be aware of the importance of campaigns to prevent violence in elections.

Aras is also the electoral attorney general. There is an expectation that as soon as the deputy electoral attorney general, Paulo Gonet, returns from vacation, both will outline a new line of action, in addition to what is already being done by the Electoral MP, to contain the advance of political violence.

Investigations into other high-profile murders, such as that of councilor Marielle Franco and that of missionary Dorothy Stang, were also the target of requests for federalization by the political class. Both cases, however, were not federalized.