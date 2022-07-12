PGR will reject action to investigate PT’s murder by bolsonarista

Attorney General Augusto Aras will reject the request of congressmen and leaders of parties that oppose the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to federalize investigations into the death of municipal guard Marcelo Aloizio Arruda. A member of the PT, he was shot dead by the Bolsonarist criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho while celebrating his 50th birthday on Saturday night (9), in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

According to Aras’ assistants consulted by the UOL, this is a case of competence of the State Court to be investigated in the first instance. “In the event of a serious violation of human rights, the PGR, in order to ensure compliance with obligations arising from international human rights treaties to which Brazil is a party, may raise, at any stage of the investigation or process, an incident of displacement of jurisdiction of the Federal Court.”

The demonstration takes place before a meeting of parliamentarians and leaders of PT, PSB, PC do B, PV, PSOL, Network and Solidarity, scheduled for tomorrow (12) at 15:00, with the PGR. At the meeting, politicians will ask for the case to be moved to the federal sphere. On Wednesday (13), representatives will meet with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to file a lawsuit against Bolsonaro’s campaign, which is trying to be reelected to the Presidency of the Republic.

To UOL, the PT legal team stated that it assesses which legal remedies can be taken. The sending of cases such as the one involving Jorge Guaranho and Marcelo Arruda to the federal sphere is uncommon, and eventual representations with the PGR should not prosper. Currently, the crime is investigated by the Civil Police of Paraná and accompanied by the State’s Gaeco (Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime).

Crime was motivated by politics, says gunman’s mother

The crime took place inside Aresf (Associação Recreativa Esportiva Segurança Física), a club where Arruda celebrated his 50th birthday at a themed party with PT symbols and images of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). To UOLwitnesses say that Guaranho went to the place after having dinner with his wife and a baby of about 3 months.

The criminal police officer’s mother claims that her son played songs in support of President Bolsonaro while making a car tour of the club. According to Civil Police records, Guaranho also made death threats to people who participated in Arruda’s party. From the back seat, the bolsonarista’s wife would have asked her husband to stop the provocations and leave. They left the place after Arruda threw stones at Guaranho’s vehicle, who reacted by pointing a gun at the PT municipal guard.

According to security camera footage, about 20 minutes later, the Bolsonarista policeman returned alone to Aresf. At that moment, Arruda’s wife, Pâmela Suellen Silva, identified herself as a civil police officer. That’s when Guaranho started shooting the PT. “If I had been there, I would have tried to prevent this from happening. I can hardly imagine the pain of the other family. There is no discussion about religion, football, and politics… No one gained anything from this provocation, there were only losers”, says the mother. of the bolsonarista.

Serious condition: Guaranho was shot 3 times, one in the face

Wounded, the PT municipal guard retaliated for the shots he had received from the Bolsonarista. Dalvalice said her son was hit in the face and both legs. According to her, the criminal police officer also suffered swelling in the head caused by kicks by men present at the place where he had shot Arruda. The Civil Police is investigating whether the attacks contributed to the seriousness of the state of Guaranho.

Unprecedented violence in the PM

The Rio de Janeiro Military Police, which Guaranho worked for about two years before becoming a federal criminal police officer, stated that the former soldier was not the subject of internal proceedings within the corporation and that there are no records of violent conduct on the part of his. “The aforementioned man was part of the PMRJ for less than two years and, apparently, left the corporation for having passed another public contest,” the state agency said in a statement.

Bolsonarista has already been arrested by former PM colleagues

The Bolsonarist criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho needed to be handcuffed and detained in 2018 after offending the honor of former colleagues of the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro. A lawsuit, opened for the crime of contempt, was filed in the Justice of Paraná.

Document obtained by UOL shows that, in June 2018, a sergeant and a captain of the PM filed a police report at the 59th Police Station of Rio de Janeiro after being insulted by Guaranho during an approach. “Jorge Guaranho approached the military police, identified himself as a former PM and current federal police officer. Then he began to offend the PM captain, cursing him as ‘shitty officer, shit captain’, and called the sergeant of ‘baba-ovo square and shit square’, and ordered them to leave the place”, says the piece.

Bolsonaro scolds Guaranho and criticizes the left

President Bolsonaro spoke out about the murder on Sunday night. “Regardless of the findings, I republish this message from 2018: We dispense with any type of support from those who practice violence against opponents. , he wrote.

Guaranho uses social networks mainly to defend the president, says he is against abortion and drugs and says that weapons are synonymous with defense. In June 2021, he appears in a photo next to federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP). “Let’s strengthen the right,” he wrote in April of this year.

Jorge Guaranho alongside Eduardo Bolsonaro Image: Jorge Guaranho

Imprisonment decreed and delegated exchanged

This morning, the government of Paraná announced the departure of delegate Iane Cardoso from the command of the investigation into the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda. She was replaced by delegate Camila Cecconello, who heads the Division of Homicide and Protection of Persons, based in Curitiba (PR). The change came after federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR) said she had received reports that Iane Cardoso made posts against the PT in 2016.

The Justice decreed the preventive detention of the prison guard Jorge Guaranho, who killed the PT municipal guard. The information is from the Public Ministry of Paraná. Prosecutor Tiago Lisboa said, in an interview with journalists, that a judge on duty accepted the request to convert the arrest in flagrante detention to preventive detention last night.

The Public Ministry reported that both Guaranho’s and Arruda’s weapons were institutional, that is, for use linked to the profession. The agency said it is investigating whether the crime was politically motivated. For the prosecutor in the case, the investigation should be “easy to resolve”, but it is necessary to clarify the reason why Guaranho was there. According to the MP, the agent would be a member of an association in the region, neighboring where the case took place.