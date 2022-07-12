PicPay plans crypto exchange and own digital currency for payments

PicPay announced this Monday (11) its intention to enter the crypto-assets sector and already has a new business unit focused on the topic. The payments company plans to launch a brokerage to trade digital assets and even its own crypto, with a price indexed to the real.

The company claims to believe in the technological proposal of cryptos and, therefore, does not see a barrier in the recent fall of this asset class, a period dubbed “crypto winter”.

“We believe crypto is much more than an investment. It is a way to decentralize and facilitate payments and financial services in general. We want to be the company that will popularize crypto to actually put it in people’s daily lives”, says Anderson Chamon, vice president of technology and products at PicPay.

Over time, PicPay wants to offer on the platform the possibility not only of trading, but also of storing cryptos and using them for payments at partner establishments. In addition, says Chamon, the idea is to use digital assets for financial services, such as loans.

The cryptocurrency itself will be a stablecoin, a type of digital asset that has parity with another, such as a fiat currency – in this case, it will be the BRC, which will track the price of the real.

“Today, twice as many individuals registered on the Exchange invest in cryptocurrencies in Brazil. But this is just one way of looking at this market, with a focus on investing in cryptocurrencies. It doesn’t even come close to the opportunities in payments, credit modalities, among others, which is what we want to do”, explains the VP of technology and products.

The company is now looking for crypto and Web 3 professionals, also called “decentralized Internet”, to compose the team of the new business unit. There is still no forecast for the launch of products, but the first, the company said, will be the exchange, for the purchase and sale of crypto assets.

