PicPay unifies QR Code for Pix and common payments

Currently, there are about 1.5 million merchants active on PicPay and almost 40% of them already use the QR Code for payments.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

To simplify the lives of entrepreneurs, PicPay launched a new feature that unifies QR Codes so that single payments can be made through the platform and by Pix.

Now, the process is simpler: just point your cell phone camera to scan the code, as well as access the billing link sent by email or WhatsApp.

In this way, the unified QR Code is available to legal entities registered with PicPay Empresas. When scanning the image, the app will open automatically. However, if you have another bank of preference, you will be taken to the corresponding page to complete the Pix.

This functionality will be extended to individual users in the future as well. Thus, anyone can generate a QR Code to accept PicPay and Pix at the same time, which can help informal workers or just those who want to make an occasional sale to someone else.

Two codes in one on PicPay

According to Adriano Navarini, executive responsible for PJ Financial Services at PicPay, this technology of joining two codes into one will help those who need several QR Codes, in addition to helping more establishments (physical or online) to accept payment through the wallet digital and reduce the risk of receiving defaults.

The company also aims to expand this technology to physical users in the near future, so they can bring more autonomy to informal workers or occasional sales between one person and another.

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on social media

Currently, there are about 1.5 million merchants active on PicPay and almost 40% of them already use the QR Code plate to receive payment, while the rest still use the card machine and the app itself.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com