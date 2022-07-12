PIS of up to BRL 1,212 RELEASED today (12); see the PIS Calendar; PIS table and whether you will receive PIS 2022

O PIS remains released this Tuesday (12).

Look:

O PIS is the salary bonus released annually by Caixa Econômica Federal for workers in the private sector.

It is worth noting that the PIS 2022 in question is the PIS of those who worked in 2020 – the PIS base year 2020.

O PIS 2022 was paid between February and March of this year.

But around 480,000 workers had not yet carried out the PIS withdrawal.

The number was released by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare on May 23.

The good news is that the PIS 2022 can still be redeemed. See how below.

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 are workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

As mentioned earlier, workers can still receive the PIS pass

The installments of Pasep 2022 can be withdrawn through Banco do Brasil, and those from PIS 2022, through Caixa Econômica Federal. See how below.

THE PIS table informs the value of PIS 2022 that will be paid to workers.

The amount set depends on the number of months worked in 2020.

Check out the PIS 2022 table:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation:

Via the Social Security telephone – 135.

By calling Caixa Econômica – 0800-726-0207;

Through the applications: Digital Work Card; FGTS; Cashier Worker and Cashier Has.

O PIS 2022 is automatically deposited in credit by CAIXA Tem – in a digital social savings account automatically opened by CAIXA.

The worker can withdraw the PIS:

at ATMs;

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.

The PIS base year 2021 and the PIS 2021 calendar are being sought after by workers who wish to receive the allowance for the year 2021.

