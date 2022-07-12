Plane crashes in Palmas? False information about plane crash goes viral on the internet

The news that a plane had crashed near Lake Palmas stirred the population of the Capital this Monday afternoon (11). The newspaper Sou de Palmas investigated the situation and found that it is a fake news. (Video at the end of the article)

The information of the alleged air accident began to worry netizens after the release of an audio and a video that would have recorded the crash of the aircraft.

In the audio, a man claims to have seen the moment the plane tried to land, but failed.

“I was doing a service on the 1007 south court and he passed it twice. I looked and his landing gear wasn’t down, it was flying low. I would go around the top of the airport and go down, then come back again. I saw it when the beast started to descend”, said the worker.

The video, on the other hand, shows an area of ​​the forest region near the lake on fire. According to netizens, that would be the place where the aircraft would have crashed.

WATCH VIDEO: Is it true that the plane crashed here in Lago de Palmas? This video is running in whatsapp groups. pic.twitter.com/ry25HfH0gv — Dieguinho (@DiegoTocantinia) July 11, 2022

