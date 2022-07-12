Plane crashes in Palmas? False information about plane crash goes viral on the internet

The news that a plane had crashed near Lake Palmas stirred the population of the Capital this Monday afternoon (11). The newspaper Sou de Palmas investigated the situation and found that it is a fake news. (Video at the end of the article)
The information of the alleged air accident began to worry netizens after the release of an audio and a video that would have recorded the crash of the aircraft.
In the audio, a man claims to have seen the moment the plane tried to land, but failed.
“I was doing a service on the 1007 south court and he passed it twice. I looked and his landing gear wasn’t down, it was flying low. I would go around the top of the airport and go down, then come back again. I saw it when the beast started to descend”, said the worker.
The video, on the other hand, shows an area of the forest region near the lake on fire. According to netizens, that would be the place where the aircraft would have crashed.
