Plane that made the inaugural DHL flight has a breakdown and cannot take off from Campinas

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago

DHL, one of the global logistics giants, debuted on Sunday (10) its flights to Brazil using its own aircraft. The arrival in Campinas of the Boeing 767-300F, in the traditional yellow and red colors of the German company, was recorded at 11:12 pm, kicking off the almost daily flights on the Miami – Campinas – Bogotá – Miami triangular route, as seen in the video. then from the Golf Oscar Romeo channel.

If the arrival was punctual, the same cannot be said for the departure. Oblivious to the company’s plans, the nearly 30-year-old plane had problems, sources at the airport told AEROIN, so takeoff, scheduled for 4:30 am last night, did not happen until the time this article was written, on Monday night, July 11.

According to data from the flight tracking platform FlightRadar24, the aircraft with registration C-GAAJ (msn 25449), which belongs to Canadian Cargojet, but flies under contract for DHL, did not take off as planned and remains on Campinas soil, without a departure forecast.

It is not publicly known what was the problem that prevented the takeoff of the aircraft, but it is known that its career is long, with a history of only two owners, having been built in 1993 for American Airlines and transformed into a freighter in 2018, being acquired by Cargojet.


