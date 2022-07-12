Plans: ANS ends coverage limit in 4 categories – 07/11/2022 – Daily life

After expanding the coverage of health plans for users with global development disorders, such as TEA (Autistic Spectrum Disorder), the collegiate board of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) approved this Monday (11) the end of the limitation of the number of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists.

The measure, taken at an extraordinary meeting, applies to health plan users with any disease or health condition listed by the World Health Organization (WHO), such as cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and schizophrenia.

According to the entity’s statement, “the objective is to promote equal rights for users of supplementary health and standardize the format of the procedures currently ensured, related to these professional categories. In this way, the Usage Guidelines (required conditions for certain coverage) for consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physical therapists, and the service will now consider the prescription of the assistant physician.”

This new rule becomes valid for patients with any diagnosis, according to the indication of the doctor who assists them, as of August 1, after publication in the Official Gazette of the Union.

In a recent decision, on June 8, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) released operators from paying for procedures not included in the ANS coverage list. And one of the most affected treatments was that of children with autism spectrum disorder, as many of the therapies are not on the list.

With the decision, favorable to the companies, the understanding was established that the role of the ANS is exhaustive — and not exemplary.

Called the List of Health Procedures and Events, the list specifies consultations, exams, therapies and surgeries that constitute the mandatory coverage of regulated health plans, that is, contracted after January 2, 1999 or adapted to law 9.656/98. According to the ANS, the list currently has around 3,000 procedures.