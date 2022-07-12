Pogba is introduced at Juventus and explains bad form at United: “I didn’t play in my position” | italian football

Seven years later, Paul Pogba is back at Juventus. The 29-year-old French midfielder, who will wear the number 10 shirt on his return to Italian football, held a press conference on Tuesday and said that coach Massimiliano Allegri, with whom he worked on the first stint, was one of the factors in deciding the move. .

+ Juventus signings: know the main transfers for the 2022/2023 season

– Even when I was at United I talked a lot with Allegri, I always had a good relationship. We had wonderful years together. This was the right time to come back here with the right person on the bench.

I chose Juve when my heart told me it was the right destination. — Paul Pogba

1 of 2 Pogba during an interview with Juventus – Photo: Reproduction / Twitter Pogba during a presentation interview at Juventus – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Asked about the bad phase he lived at Manchester United, the club where he stayed between 2016/17 and 2021/22, Pogba regretted the fact that he played out of position and also cited injuries.

– At United I didn’t play in my position. When you change coaches it is often difficult. So I had injuries and I didn’t have the pace I had before. There were several factors. But now I’m another Pogba and I hope I don’t have any more injuries.

After nine consecutive Serie A triumphs, Juventus have seen Internazionale and Milan win in the last two seasons. For Pogba, the goal is to raise trophies again.

– For me, Juve has always been the number one club in Italy. I thought so even when I was in England. It’s strange to see Juve without trophies. Winning a championship is never easy, other teams have grown, the level has gone up. But we want to go back to being the first, a place that belongs to us.

Juventus have three pre-season friendlies scheduled for the end of July. He faces Chivas, on the 23rd, Barcelona, ​​on the 26th, and Real Madrid, on the 30th. For the Italian Championship, he debuts on the 15th of August against Sassuolo.