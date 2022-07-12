Police arrest robber known for robberies in upscale neighborhoods of BH – Gerais

Man known for robbing cars in upscale neighborhoods of Belo Horizonte (photo: Tulio Santos/EM/DA Press)

A man was arrested by the Military Police suspected of stealing cars on the afternoon of this Monday (11/07) in the Belvedere neighborhood, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte.

According to the PM, a police officer was on patrol in the region when he saw the suspect next to a car. Seeing the soldier, the man ran out and left a bag on the floor.

The suspect got on a motorcycle, tried to run over a soldier and fled the scene. A police car started chasing the criminal.

The pursuit reached Avenida Nossa Senhora do Carmo, in Sion, where the suspect hit two vehicles, but continued to flee.

When he arrived at Montevidu Street, in Sion, and came across a staircase, the man ended up falling off his motorcycle and tried to flee on foot.

He even got on a bus, but was unable to elude the military, who ordered the driver to stop.

The suspect was surrounded and arrested by police in Bairro Sion, in the Center-South region of the capital.

He was recognized by the military as Igor Laia, a recurring criminal in the noble area of ​​BH.

The bag left by him when the military found him had been stolen from the trunk of a vehicle.

Igor was arrested and the Civil Police was called to investigate the case.