Police investigate whether anesthesiologist raped two other pregnant women on the same day of the act | Rio de Janeiro

The police are investigating whether Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, an anesthesiologist arrested for raping a pregnant woman during a cesarean section, also raped two other mothers who had their babies on the day of the act – the doctor was recorded in a video by the nursing team who suspected that he had been practicing the crimes.

1 of 2 Giovanni posted a photo at Hospital da Mulher this Sunday — Photo: Reproduction Giovanni posted a photo at the Women’s Hospital this Sunday — Photo: Reproduction

The investigators’ suspicion came from the reports of witnesses from the nursing team at the Hospital da Mulher de São João de Meriti who were suspicious of the anesthesiologist’s behavior and then decided to record the next delivery, since in the rooms of the first two, filming was not possible.

Among the postures that caused estrangement in the first deliveries are:

Improvised hut to hide the view of part of the patient

Excessive sedation in patients

Request to remove the husband from the room

Erection flagrant

First delivery: ‘hut’ to hide the patient from the head up

According to a witness, the anesthesiologist used a cloak for the first cesarean section on Sunday (10), making a hut that prevented anyone else from seeing the patient from the neck up. The nurse says that she had never witnessed anything similar, since the anesthesiologists are positioned in the opposite place, thus allowing everyone on the team to observe the patients from the neck up. In addition to the witness, three other nursing technicians also witnessed the fact and found the attitude quite strange.

In the second delivery, the anesthesiologist improvised his own cloak to obstruct the vision.

The witnesses report that they were already suspicious of the doctor’s movements, with this protection to try to obstruct the patient’s vision.

Sedation beyond normal; ‘Do you want it too?’, said anesthetist to help

One of the members of the nursing team narrated in a statement that Giovanni “arranged his workspace in order to create barriers that impeded the vision of all the other professionals present there, and even sedated the patients beyond normal, leaving them unconscious during the surgical procedures, which were childbirth, all this very different from how other anesthesiologists worked”.

The witness also noticed that the patient was completely sedated and “such sedation was not commonly performed among anesthesia professionals, as the hospital values ​​humanized delivery, and advises that as soon as the surgical procedure is over, the patients are ready for receive newborns for breastfeeding, and with sedation, this is practically impossible”

When a staff member questioned the anesthesiologist about the excess sedation, according to the statement, he reportedly replied: ‘Why? Do you want it too?’

Request to remove husband

In the second surgery on Sunday, a witness says that the professional who was present said that she was also suspicious about the anesthesiologist’s behavior. She reported that the doctor had ordered to remove the patient’s companion.

The husband of one of the pregnant women treated on Sunday testified and corroborated the report.

A witness says that, in this delivery, there was a detachment of the scalpel plate, which causes an alarm until the plate is adhered to the patient’s skin again. When she went to help solve the problem, the assistant noticed that Giovanni was close to the patient’s head with his rigid and erect penis, under the clothes, and tried to cover it with his surgical coat.

2 of 2 Post made by the anesthesiologist on his last shift — Photo: Reproduction Post made by the anesthesiologist on his last shift — Photo: Reproduction

Anesthetist accused of raping pregnant woman during childbirth

In the video of the act, the patient is lying on the stretcher, unconscious. On the left side of the sheet, the hospital’s surgical team begins the cesarean section. Meanwhile, on the right side of the sheet, less than a meter away from his colleagues, Giovanni unzips his pants, pulls his penis out and inserts it into the pregnant woman’s mouth.

Violence lasts 10 minutes. While abusing the pregnant woman, the anesthesiologist tries to move little so that no one in the room notices. When he’s done, he takes a tissue and wipes the victim to hide the traces of the crime.

Giovanni was taken to the Benfica prison, in the North Zone of Rio, in the early afternoon of this Monday (11).

The doctor’s custody hearing will be held this Tuesday, from 1 pm to 6 pm, according to the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice.