Police officer who killed PT on birthday is transferred from hospital

Federal criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, who shot and killed the municipal guard and treasurer of the PT of Foz do Iguaçu Marcelo Arruda last Saturday (9), was transferred from hospital last night, in Paraná.

Guaranho was waiting for an ICU (Intensive Care Unit) vacancy at the Foz do Iguaçu Municipal Hospital, and is now at the Ministro Costa Cavalcante Hospital, located in the same municipality, the institution confirmed to UOL.

There is no forecast of the release of a new medical report on the health status of Guaranho, who was shot by Arruda, but yesterday, his health condition was considered serious.

According to the medical report, he suffered head trauma. In addition to the injuries caused by three gunshots, Guaranho was kicked to the head by at least two people, according to security camera footage. According to Gaeco (Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime) of the Paraná Public Ministry, these people must be identified and will be held accountable for the aggression.

The federal agent killed Marcelo Arruda on the day the municipal guard celebrated his 50th birthday. The theme of the party was the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic.

According to witnesses, Guaranho invaded the party and shouted “this is Bolsonaro”. He left the place and, 20 minutes later, returned alone. He was received by Arruda and his wife, civil police officer Pamela Suellen Silva. The couple identified themselves as public security agents.

The municipal guard drew his gun as he showed his badge. At this moment, according to the police record, Guaranho fired the first two shots, hitting the victim. Images from a security camera show when Arruda, even injured and already down, shoots the prison guard.

Marcelo Arruda was buried yesterday in Foz do Iguaçu.

investigations

On Monday, Guaranho had his preventive detention decreed. The defense of the criminal agent filed a request for the arrest to be reverted to home, in case Jorge recovers from his injuries.

Investigators want to understand what motivated Guaranho to go to the party. The Civil Police is investigating whether there was a politically motivated hate crime, as the agent is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Yesterday, the Paraná Public Security Secretariat removed Iane Cardoso, the delegate who had been leading the case in Foz do Iguaçu, from the investigations. She made several publications against PT on her social media in 2017, in which she said, for example, that party members are either lying, or are “stealing and spitting”.

The PT asks for the federalization of the case, but the request must be rejected by the Attorney General’s Office, according to sources informed to the UOL.

*With information from Estadão Content