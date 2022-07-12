Porn Actor Jason “Randy” Pacheco Dies at 33

Porn actor Jason Pacheco, known as Randy in adult films, died at the age of 33, last Saturday (9/11), in a hospital in the United States. According to The Sun, the cause of death was not disclosed. On social media, he said he was hospitalized with kidney problems.

“I woke up deathly ill and finally went to the hospital and my kidney function was at 21% among a few other problems, but the kidneys were the most serious,” he said. Jason even asked for help in an electronic kitty to deal with medical expenses and for post-hospital life.

Jason Pacheco Known as Randy, he started in the porn industry in 2013reproduction Jason Pacheco The porn actor spent five days in the hospitalreproduction Jason Pacheco Porn actor Jason Pachecoreproduction 0

The actor had been in the process of recovering from an addiction since November 2021 and was living in a halfway house before being admitted. “Any donations will go towards finding a place to live and helping me get back on my feet. Anything helps,” he said.

Randy got his start in the porn industry in 2013 and has received honors from fellow directors such as director Walden Woods. “My heart is broken to hear of Randy’s death. I met him on set almost 10 years ago. He was always a nice guy to be around, and he had incredible energy and an authentic charm that was undeniable. It is incredibly sad to hear of his death. You were a giant, Randy, rest in peace,” he lamented.

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos